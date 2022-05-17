The Running Event Invites the Outdoor Market to Its Next Trade Show

Click here to read the full article.

The Running Event is getting into the outdoors.

The specialty run conference and trade show announced it will launch Switchback at TRE at its upcoming event, scheduled to take place from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1 at the Austin Convention Center.

According to TRE , Switchback will be an area within its exhibit hall “bolstered by outdoor-focused conference sessions and lively networking opportunities.” The area, TRE said , will allow the event attendees “to build new partnerships, gain actionable information and celebrate the greater specialty retail community.”

With Switchback, TRE said having everyone in one place during this time of year will allow for the market to understand and meet changing consumer needs.

“Switchback at The Running Event is a forward-looking expansion that will add to the productivity, inclusivity, and celebration among attendees onsite this fall,” The Running Event executive director Christina Henderson said in a statement. “We remain dedicated to advancement of the running industry and are thrilled to welcome outdoor into the fold — uniting two passionate communities that are already aligned in their commitment to customers and community. With Switchback at TRE, we’re excited to offer more opportunities for peer learning, market insights, and new partnerships and position attendees for continued growth and future success.”

The Running Event identified several footwear brands that already sell to the outdoor specialty channel that attend, including Salomon, The North Face, Merrell, La Sportiva and others. Also, Switchback will feature outdoor apparel, hosiery, nutrition and backpack companies.

“The Running Event has an intimate, community-driven spirit and energy — and we’d like to create that space for the outdoor industry. We look forward to sharing more about our long-term plans to support this market in the coming weeks,” Henderson said.