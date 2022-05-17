ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa, TN

Chick-fil-A in Tennessee offers year of free food for return of missing sign

By Hannah Moore, Nexstar Media Wire
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oK2xy_0fhCsxJM00

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Tennessee is searching for its missing sign, and the operators are offering free food as a reward.

The store, located in Alcoa, said in a Facebook post on Monday that its sign had “disappeared.” The post also included a photo of the missing portion of its double-sided sign, which sits in front of the restaurant.

Anyone who can locate or return the sign is promised free Chick-fil-A for a whole year, according to the post — no questions asked.

“We need your help! Our sign has disappeared and we need help to find it! Whoever turns it in will be asked no questions. We are awarding our finder Chick-fil-A for a year (52 digital offer cards) when the sign is returned,” wrote the store on Facebook.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the sign is asked to call 865-919-4786.

Some Facebook commenters speculated that the sign had blown loose in a recent storm, while others said they had spotted it at the bottom of a nearby hill.

“Thought the storm blew it off. Lots of damages around town,” wrote one user.

“Yeah I seen it at bottom of the hill also,” wrote another. “Maybe picked up as trash.”

In any case, at least a few commenters claimed they would attempt to find it and claim the prize.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Distracted driving crashes in Texas increased 17% in 2021, TxDOT reports

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains is heading in the wrong direction. In 2021, TxDOT said its 17-county Amarillo District saw 1,163 distracted driving crashes, resulting in 28 serious injuries, and five deaths, a 17% increase over 2020. “Distracted driving crashes are 100% preventable,” said Sonja Gross, TxDOT Amarillo District Public Information Officer. “What […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Oklahoma abortion providers say services expected to stop

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma lawmakers on Thursday approved a bill prohibiting all abortions with few exceptions, and providers said they would stop performing the procedure as soon as the governor signs it. Two of the state’s four abortion clinics already stopped providing abortions after the governor signed a six-week ban earlier this month, and an attorney […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
State
Tennessee State
City
Alcoa, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

A childhood friend of Brittanee Drexel on arrest: ‘We can close this chapter’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jessica Fico became good friends with Brittanee Drexel after her cousins met her in Elementary School. After 13 years she’s finally feeling some closure with many unanswered questions being solved.  Despite many leads in Drexel’s case over the years hitting dead ends. Jessica felt this time was different as she spoke […]
ROCHESTER, NY
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Governor issues statement on Mesquite Heat, other wildfires burning across Texas

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple wildfires are popping up across the State of Texas. The Mesquite Heat fire is threatening Taylor County at 9,600+ acres in size with little containment. Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a response to the Texas fires Thursday. Gov. Abbott, in a statement, said there is ongoing coordinated response to […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Digital
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issues coordinated response to wildfire potential

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that there will be an ongoing coordinated response to wildfires burning across multiple regions throughout the state. According to a news release, this comes as wildfires burn across the state, including the Mesquite Heat Fire in Taylor County, causing evacuations in the […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

U.S. Rep. Jackson announces winners of 2022 Congressional Art Competition

WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson – Texas District 13 announced Wednesday that two local students were honored through the 2022 Congressional Art Competition, highlighting work from high school students throughout District 13. According to a news release from Jackson’s office, Jessica Jewell Starrett, a senior at Randall […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Tascosa High School teacher named to TEA task force

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Education Agency announced that it finalized the selection of 24 additional teachers to the Teacher Vacancy Task Force, including a teacher from Tascosa High School; Kisaundra Harris, who teaches Anatomy and Physiology and Forensic Science. This comes after the TEA announced it would select the new task force teachers […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Rep. Arrington responds to Taylor County fires, resource list

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Congressman Jodey Arrington (TX-19) issued a statement Wednesday afternoon on the Mesquite Heat Fire and other fires between Coronado’s Camp and View. Representative Arrington said he spoke with Taylor County officials, Governor Greg Abbott’s office and Emergency Management about supporting efforts during the 1,500+ acre fire. Statement from Rep. […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy