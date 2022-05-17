ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DWI & Intoxication Arrests Top Monday Booking Report

By Matt Trammell
 2 days ago

SAN ANGELO – 15 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Monday.

San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.

The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 15 arrests on Monday including the following:

  • Christopher Factor was arrested for his third or more driving while intoxicated at 5:08 p.m. His bond has not been set at this time.
  • Sidney Slaughter was arrested for driving while intoxicated at 8:22 p.m. His bond was set at $1,000.
  • Jose Ledesma was arrested for public intoxication at 10:29 p.m. His bond was set at $462.

There are currently 567 inmates at the TGCDF as of Tuesday morning.

The following we’re booking to the Tom Green County Texas Facility on Monday, May 16, 2022:

  • Deborah Woods was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at 12:39 a.m. Irvine to sit at $5,000 and she was released at 4:28 p.m.
  • Moises Lopez Escoto was arrested for driving while intoxicated at 4:41 a.m. His bond was set at $1,000 and he was released at 10:28 a.m.
  • Irene Gonzalez was arrested for unauthorized use of motor vehicle at 7:27 a.m. Urband was set at $10,000.
  • Joe Garcia was arrested for possession of marijuana at 10:52 a.m.

The following is a key for the above abbreviations:

  • MISC- Miscellaneous
  • VOP- Violation of Parole
  • GOB- Going off Bond
  • VPTA- Violation Promise to Appear
  • GJI- Grand Jury Indictment
  • COMM- Commuted Sentence
  • RPR- Release of Personal Recognizance
  • CPF- Capias Pro Fine
  • J/N- Judgement NISI
  • ICE- Immigration Custom Enforcement
  • TDCJ- Texas Department of Criminal Justice
  • DWLI- Driving While License Invalid
  • POSS MARIJ- Possession of Marijuana
  • DWI- Driving While I

Comments / 0

