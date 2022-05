For the second time in the last few years, Palace Playland in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, is adding a new thrill ride into the mix at their beachfront amusement park. After teasing what the ride would be for a couple of weeks, Palace Playland has announced that the Cliffhanger will join several of their favorite thrill rides as a new attraction for the 2022 season.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME ・ 21 HOURS AGO