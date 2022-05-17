ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State hosts Notre Dame in season opener in prime time

By WSYX Staff
WSYX ABC6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC will televise two Ohio State University football games this fall. Ohio State vs Notre Dame will air on ABC on September 3 and Ohio State vs Wisconsin will...

abc6onyourside.com

WSYX ABC6

Ohio State's mens tennis NCAA tourney run ended in semi's by Kentucky, 4-1

CHAMPAIGN, ILL -- Another great run by Ty Tucker's Buckeyes ends short of the ultimate prize. The fourth seed Ohio State fell short in the semifinal round of the NCAA Championship to eight seed Kentucky 4-1 on Saturday at the Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign, Ill.The match was moved indoors because of rain and thunderstorms in the area on Saturday morning. Kentucky won every singles match necessary after Ohio State won the doubles point. Ohio State had beaten Kentucky indoors, 4-0 back in February.This was the sixth national semifinal appearance for Ohio State which finishes another tremendous season at 28-4 overall. The Buckeyes also won their 15th Big Ten title and boast three All-Americans.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Good Day Columbus remembers Gary The Arena Guy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Good Day Columbus is remembering a long-time guest and friend. Gary O'Brien (The Arena Guy) suddenly passed away on Thursday. He was a favorite Good Day Columbus guest and a true friend to everyone at ABC 6. Gary the Arena Guy had been a guest...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

The 2nd Annual Big Bike Drive Preview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's National Bike Month. and if you're looking to get rid of your gently used bike, we're on your side. CD92.9 FM Randy Malloy and Franklinton Cycle Works executive director Jonathan Youngman discuss hosting the 2nd Annual Big Bike Drive and giving back to the community with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Katie McKee.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

She Serves: Ohio woman serves as OSHP sergeant, Army National Guard captain

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Growing up in Southern Ohio, Katie Banks knew service would be her future and she saw it in the distinct uniform of a state trooper. “Down in Southern Ohio, you’re seeing the Stetson as something really recognizable and really respected,” she said. “In my area, when you saw a trooper they were the ones that you went to if you needed anything. So I always wanted to be that. I always wanted to help my community in that way.”
WSYX ABC6

Allergy Season: How to manage, get some relief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you’re suffering from allergies and looking for relief, we’ve got you covered. Premier Allergy and Asthma founder Dr. Summit Shah discuss why this time of year is so bad for those with allergies and how to treat allergies with Good Day Columbus’ Katie McKee and Maria Durant.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Good Day Gardening: Keep your garden blooming all summer long

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — This week we are focusing on maximizing the bloom of your flowers. If you are still planting, then Paul Thomas, the general manager at Darby Creek Nursery, said fertilizer now will help you all year long. He recommends Espoma BioTone Starter fertilizer to get the...
HILLIARD, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Department of Public Safety holds Trauma Care Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As crime continues to rise and be an issue around Central Ohio, the Department of Public Safety is hoping to decrease the crime by addressing trauma with a care conference at the Church of Christ of the Apostolic Faith. When the word "trauma" comes up,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Potentially record-high temps on tap for Friday, Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The heat is on. Central Ohio could see record-high temperatures on Friday and Saturday before a drastic cooldown. Showers and thunderstorms are set to move out of the area by the end of Friday morning's commute. Once the rain moves out, the mercury will begin to rise.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person injured in Hilltop shooting near Camp Chase Trail

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is injured following a shooting in the Hilltop early Friday morning. According to police, the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. The victim was found at North Chase Avenue, along the Camp Chase Trail. Officers said the victim was taken to National Children's...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Circleville celebrates K9 Officer Serg's 4th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Circleville is celebrating a very special birthday. The city and police are celebrating K9 Officer Serg's fourth birthday on Thursday. If you see Serg and his partner, K-9 Officer Speakman, today shout out Happy Birthday!. On his special day, Serg got to...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Parts of Central Ohio under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Watches

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The National Weather Service has issued Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings for parts of Central Ohio until Saturday evening. NWS issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of Ohio until 10 p.m. Crawford, Marion, and Wyandot Counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6...
LOGAN, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 dead after shooting in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person died after a shooting in southeast Columbus early Saturday. Columbus police said the shooting occurred near 4680 Fenimore Court in the Eastland just after 2 a.m. Medics transported one person to a hospital where they later died. Police have not announced any arrests...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 dead, 1 injured in north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person died and another was injured in a crash overnight in north Columbus. Columbus police said the crash occurred in the area of I-71 northbound and Morse Road around 2:20 a.m. Police said two people were taken to hospitals. One of them later died.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Alfie and Alexandria from Colony Cats and Dogs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Colony Cats and Dogs brought two kittens to Good Day Columbus for Fur Baby Friday and they're looking for their fur-ever homes!. Meet Alfie and Alexandria. The two kittens were brought to Colony Cats and Dogs together. Alfie was brought missing part of his foot...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Lightning 'likely' cause of Coshocton church fire, officials say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A lightning strike may be the cause of a fire at a Coshocton church Friday morning. The fire started at Coshocton's Grace United Methodist Church around 10 a.m. and was contained by fire crews around 2 p.m. Firefighters from three counties battled the fire. "Our...
COSHOCTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Grove City

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold to a lucky customer at a Grove City Speedway, according to the Ohio Lottery. The winning ticket was just one number away from the $102 million jackpot prize. The winning numbers were: 40, 41, 58, 64 and 65. The Powerball was 17.
GROVE CITY, OH

