Ohio State hosts Notre Dame in season opener in prime time

CHAMPAIGN, ILL -- Another great run by Ty Tucker's Buckeyes ends short of the ultimate prize. The fourth seed Ohio State fell short in the semifinal round of the NCAA Championship to eight seed Kentucky 4-1 on Saturday at the Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign, Ill.The match was moved indoors because of rain and thunderstorms in the area on Saturday morning. Kentucky won every singles match necessary after Ohio State won the doubles point. Ohio State had beaten Kentucky indoors, 4-0 back in February.This was the sixth national semifinal appearance for Ohio State which finishes another tremendous season at 28-4 overall. The Buckeyes also won their 15th Big Ten title and boast three All-Americans.
