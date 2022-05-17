ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merkel, TX

Merkel Juveniles Arrested After Vandalizing & Inflicting Major Damage to Merkel School

By Yantis Green
 2 days ago

MERKEL, TX – Two juveniles have been arrested after significant damage was inflicted on Merkel ISD school property Sunday.

According to a press release from the Merkel Police Department, an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old juvenile have been arrested after police responded to Merkel High School on Sunday, May 15th for a report of a possible break-in and vandalism. Merkel ISD staff and resource officer were quickly able to identify two boys, ages 11 and 12.

The cost of damage to the school is projected to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.

Merkel ISD announced it had to cancel several end of school events, such as Senior Sunday which was scheduled for May 15, and Night of the Arts, which was to be held tonight. Several state ranked art displays that were to be presented in Night of the Arts created by middle school and high school students were damaged or destroyed during the incident.

