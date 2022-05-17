Woman Found Stabbed to Death in Motel Room

ODESSA, TX – A 46-year-old Odessa man was arrested Monday after police say he stabbed a woman to death in an Odessa motel room.

According to the Odessa Police Department, on May 17, officers with the OPD were dispatched to the 3731 E. Highway 80, the Parkway Inn, for the report of deceased person.

When they arrived, investigators discovered a woman, later identified as Cynthia Ann Mendoza, 46 years of age, of Lamesa, TX, who had been stabbed multiple times inside of the motel room.

The Odessa Police Department had no suspect at first but after hours of investigating Jose Sarinana, 46, was arrested for murder.

Sarinana is currently being held in the Ector County Jail.