ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Woman Found Stabbed to Death in Motel Room

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQR60_0fhCrryn00

ODESSA, TX – A 46-year-old Odessa man was arrested Monday after police say he stabbed a woman to death in an Odessa motel room.

According to the Odessa Police Department, on May 17, officers with the OPD were dispatched to the 3731 E. Highway 80, the Parkway Inn, for the report of deceased person.

When they arrived, investigators discovered a woman, later identified as Cynthia Ann Mendoza, 46 years of age, of Lamesa, TX, who had been stabbed multiple times inside of the motel room.

The Odessa Police Department had no suspect at first but after hours of investigating Jose Sarinana, 46, was arrested for murder.

Sarinana is currently being held in the Ector County Jail.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating string of armed robberies

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a man who officers say committed multiple armed robberies. Police say that the man pictured below is suspected of committing two armed robberies at separate locations in Odessa. According to OPD, the crime happened on April 20th, 2022 at 2000 […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Crime Stoppers ask for help locating suspect

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating 32-year-old Jose Villegas. Villegas is wanted by the Midland County Sheriff's Office for Indecency with a Child. There is a $500 cash reward for any tips leading to an arrest. People must submit their tips via the hotline,...
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
City
Lamesa, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Ector, TX
yourbasin.com

More car break-ins in West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The week just started and already people living in Skyline Terrance West had two car burglaries happen in their own driveways. John Lofrano has a home in Midland and says he’s disappointed to hear the news. “This area of midland is a nice neighborhood...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Family, friends remember victim stabbed to death by boyfriend

Affidavit reveals more details about suspect’s arrest ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 46-year-old Jose Antonio Sarinana is behind bars after being charged with Murder in the stabbing death of a 46-year-old mother from Lamesa. Cynthia Mendoza was found Monday afternoon dead inside a motel room at Parkway Inn just off E Highway 80.  According to an affidavit, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland Police Department search for burglar

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Midland Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who police say committed burglaries last week. On May 11th, 2022 officers say that the suspect was spotted on 1400 S. Colorado at around 9 am. Police ask that if you have any […]
MIDLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: 80-Year-Old Man Arrested After Allegedly Murdering Wife and Daughter

BIG LAKE — An 80-year-old man was arrested on capital murder charges in Big Lake Wednesday afternoon after authorities say he killed his wife and daughter.  According to the Reagan County Sheriff’s Office, on May 18 at around 4 p.m., deputies with the RCSO were dispatched to the 600 block of S California Street for the report of an incident with multiple injuries.  Dispatch was told by the caller that he had hurt his wife and daughter.  When they arrived, the deputies discovered the bodies of two adult females inside the residence.  An 80-year-old man, identified as Porfirio Ortiz, was…
BIG LAKE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motel#Murder#Violent Crime#Opd#Sarinana
ABC Big 2 News

Suspected car burglar arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after police said he broke into a car and stole debit and credit cards. Julian Giles, 32, has been charged with auto burglary.  According to an affidavit, on May 16, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to Fairmont Condos in the 4700 block […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man charged with indecency with a child

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after police said he admitted to assaulting a 14-year-old child. Anthony Prieto, 23, has been charged with Indecency With a Child By Sexual Contact, a second-degree felony.  According to an affidavit, on May 11, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Homeless man accused of threatening woman with knife

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man is behind bars after police said he threatened a woman with a knife earlier this week. William Arnett, 57, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon and Public Intoxication.  According to court records, on May 16, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the intersection of […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating Boot Barn theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on April 16, to women, including the one pictured below, stole about $1,600 worth of merchandise from Boot Barn on 42nd Street.  If you recognize the suspect, or have any information […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Fiery Semi Truck Crash Shuts Down I-20

MIDLAND, TX – A fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down a portion of I-20 on Thursday morning in Midland. According to multiple reports, on May 19 at around 11:30 a.m., law enforcement officials, paramedics, and firefighters from around the Midland area were dispatched to I-20 near exit 135 near Cotton Flat Rd.
MIDLAND, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Lubbock resident shot at when answering the door

LUBBOCK, Texas — On May 12, around 3:00 a.m. one Lubbockite answered the door, only to be shot. The victim asked EverythingLubbock.com for a hidden identity for safety concerns. “The doorbell rang once,” the gunshot victim said. “I wasn’t going to answer because it’s 3:00 in the morning.” The victim said there were a total […]
LUBBOCK, TX
cbs7.com

UPDATE: Odessa stabbing victim identified

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Update - (9:30 pm) The victim has been identified as Cynthia Ann Mendoza, 46 years of age, from Lamesa, TX. Original - Investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the death of an adult female. Police and Fire Rescue responded to a call of a deceased...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Family of motorcycle crash victim remembering lost loved one

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Elijah Barrera was only 23-years-old, and his family said he graduated from Odessa College just a few days before he was involved in a motorcycle crash. He was looking forward to the future they didn’t realize was about to be tragically stripped away from him. Now the family of Barrera are […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Traffic stop leads to arrest of suspected drug dealer

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after police pulled him over for speeding and then discovered he was drunk behind the wheel. Jourvoyce Ingram, 25, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, and Theft of a Firearm.  […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

UPDATE: OPD makes arrest in motel murder

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: Odessa Police has made an arrest in a deadly stabbing. 46-year-old Jose Sarinana has been charged with Murder, a first-degree felony. The Odessa Police Department has identified the victim found dead in a motel room Monday afternoon as 46-year-old Cynthia Ann Mendoza, of Lamesa. The Odessa Police Department is investigating after […]
ODESSA, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock woman stabs man, says it was an accident

LUBBOCK, Texas – A woman was arrested on Thursday and accused of stabbing someone on the 1300 Block of 65th Street, according to a report by the Lubbock Police Department. Maria Rodriguez, 20, was charged with aggravated assault. According to the report, Rodriguez said, “It was an accident and...
LUBBOCK, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy