Meth Dealer Fresh Out of Jail Sent Back to Prison for 15 Years

SAN ANGELO – A meth dealer fresh out of prison was sent back on Monday after agreeing to a plea deal in a Tom Green County District Court.

According to court documents, on May 16, Carlos Pena, 24, of Abilene was sentenced to 15 years in the TDCJ after he pleaded guilty to manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Pena was charged with manufacture and delivery following a traffic stop on Oct. 18, 2020. On this day a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over Pena in a Toyota Tundra on US 277.

During the stop the trooper searched the Tundra. First the trooper discovered a number of crumbled bills of cash. In his report the trooper stated the Pena asked if he was going to take the money because it had happened to him before.

The search continued and in the back seat the trooper found a gum package that concealed a number of baggies filled with methamphetamine. In an air vent marijuana was found packaged and hidden.

In the driver's console the troopers found a blue and white sock that also had individual bags of meth. The final piece of evidence that the trooper found was a meth pipe in a headphone case behind the driver's seat.

Pena denied that the drugs and paraphernalia was his. When the trooper asked if he had been in trouble before Pena replied by telling him that he had just gotten out of prison for manufacture and delivery.

Pena was then arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility. He was indicted for the charge on Feb. 24 , 2021.

He will now spend the next 15 years in prison.