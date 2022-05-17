Carvana no longer allowed to sell cars in Illinois

Legislation pushed by survivors and advocates, including the Gun Violence Prevention PAC (G-PAC), was signed into law today by Governor JB Pritzker, making ghost guns illegal in Illinois — the first state in the Midwest to take such action. “The people creating, selling, and purchasing these firearms know that they’re working to circumvent common-sense gun laws that ensure guns stay out of the hands of traffickers, abusers, and convicted criminals,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We are seeing these unseralized guns being built in basements by those who should never have had access to such dangerous weapons and then used to commit heinous crimes, and it must be stopped to keep Illinoisans safe.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO