Illinois State

Carvana no longer allowed to sell cars in Illinois

By WRSP/WICS Staff
foxillinois.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Carvana is no longer allowed to sell cars in the Land of Lincoln. The Illinois Secretary...

foxillinois.com

foxillinois.com

All of Illinois facing rolling blackouts, except Chicago area

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — If you had your air conditioner going during last week’s record-breaking heat you weren’t alone. But it’s the power it took to cool off everyone’s home that has officials sounding the alarm before we hit summer. During Tuesday's city council meeting,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Illinois’ record high gas prices could go higher

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Motor fuel prices in Illinois have reached new record highs. With average gas prices currently over $1.70 more than last year, one expert says the price could continue to fluctuate. Illinois gas prices have steadily climbed month by month, with last month seeing a 60-cent increase in...
ILLINOIS STATE
City
Lincoln, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Springfield, IL
Lincoln, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
Chicago Defender

Illinois Becomes First State in The Midwest to Make Ghost Guns Illegal

Legislation pushed by survivors and advocates, including the Gun Violence Prevention PAC (G-PAC), was signed into law today by Governor JB Pritzker, making ghost guns illegal in Illinois — the first state in the Midwest to take such action. “The people creating, selling, and purchasing these firearms know that they’re working to circumvent common-sense gun laws that ensure guns stay out of the hands of traffickers, abusers, and convicted criminals,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We are seeing these unseralized guns being built in basements by those who should never have had access to such dangerous weapons and then used to commit heinous crimes, and it must be stopped to keep Illinoisans safe.”
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Pritzker signs bill banning ‘ghost guns’ in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. – Governor JB Pritzker has signed into law a bill banning so-called “ghost guns” in the state. Pritzker did so at a news conference in Chicago. “These firearms are often assembled from kits that can be bought online, and do not have serial numbers, sold without background checks, and easy for criminals to acquire, while difficult for law enforcement to check,” said Brendan Kelly, Director, Illinois State Police.
CHICAGO, IL
foxillinois.com

Ghost guns now banned in Illinois

CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker signed HB4383 into law, banning the sale and possession of so-called ‘ghost guns’ statewide. ‘Ghost guns’ refer to unserialized, privately made firearms that are often sold as a set of parts to be assembled at home, allowing prohibited purchasers to circumvent background checks. Ghost guns cannot be traced by conventional means and can be created on a 3-D printer, leaving no record of their ownership.
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Early voting begins in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Early voting is now open for Illinois' election next month. Voters can cast their ballot in person or by mail for the Primary Election. Sangamon County is also offering their mail-in ballot box outside of the county complex this year. The polls will also be...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Bill allows Illinois hunters to use lighter rifles

Deer hunters may soon have more firearm options in Illinois. The Illinois legislature unanimously passed a measure permitting the use of centerfire single-shot rifles for deer hunting. The measure could soon be signed by the governor. Master hunter, instructor and owner of New Salem Firearms Larry Dale of Petersburg, Illinois,...
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Possible summertime rolling blackouts a concern for Illinois manufacturers

(The Center Square) – A leading advocate for Illinois manufacturers is worried about price hikes and energy shortages this summer and into the future. “There is going to be a capacity shortage and we've seen warnings from utilities and regional grid operators talking about potentially rolling brownouts as soon as this summer,” said Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.
ILLINOIS STATE
Cars
foxillinois.com

Illinois population increased in 2020, report says

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A new report from the United State Census Bureau shows that the population of Illinois actually increased in 2020. This comes after a review of the 2020 census data that shows Illinois was undercounted by nearly 2%. This means that Illinois’ population grew by nearly...
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Foster children to give exit interviews

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Foster children in Illinois will soon have to give exit interviews. A new law in the Land of Lincoln requires exit interviews to be conducted for every child age five and older who leaves a foster home. The child will be asked if their basic...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Carvana Loses License To Operate In Illinois

Carvana will no longer be allowed to operate it’s business in Illinois. The online auto trading company has had its license suspended by the state after failing to correctly transfer vehicle titles. Accusations of misusing registration permits are also being thrown at the company. After over 90 consumer complaints against Carvana, Illinois Secretary of State opened an investigation into the company. Carvana has released a statement saying they strongly disagree with the state and that they are “actively working” to resolve the issue.
ILLINOIS STATE
foxillinois.com

Illinois students will get plant-based lunch option

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — School lunches in Illinois will soon get a makeover. Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, signed a new bill into law that requires school districts to provide a plant-based lunch option. Under House Bill 4089, the meal must comply with federal regulations and will be available to...
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Governor signs bill banning 'ghost guns' in Illinois

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill into law Wednesday banning the sale and possession of privately made guns without serial numbers that are often assembled at home from purchased or homemade parts, also known as "ghost guns." Ghost guns are untraceable. They can be assembled from kits or other...
ILLINOIS STATE

