San Angelo, TX

San Angelo Animal Shelter Reaches Dangerous Capacity

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 5 days ago

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo animal shelter is in desperate need of help as it has reached near maximum capacity.

According to the City of San Angelo Public Information Department, as of May 16, 2022, San Angelo Animal Services is experiencing a space crisis, with 304 dogs on the premises.

This has raised the level from high capacity to critical capacity. This means that the shelter is dangerously full.

If you want to get involved, there are many ways you can help.

Found a pet? Get to know your neighbors! Most dogs are found within 400 feet of their front door.

Have a spare bedroom? Consider fostering through Concho Valley PAWS today!

San Angelo LIVE!

Covid-19 Infections on the Rise in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO – Covid-19 infections have risen slightly in San Angelo according to weekly information released Friday by health officials. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Raging Mesquite Heat Wildfire Delays Abilene Zoo's 'Zoolute'

ABILENE Abilene Zoo officials Thursday announced that the Abilene Zoo would postpone its 'Zoolute' event due to the wildfire currently raging through the Big Country. Yesterday, it was reported that the Abilene Zoo would host the "Zoolute" event to honor fallen military and first responders. Today, that event will be postponed due to the Mesquite Heat wildfire. In a statement, the Abilene Zoo said: “We will be rescheduling the Zooloute event, scheduled for May 21st, for a later date. This will allow our first responders and  members of our military community to focus on Mesquite Heat…
ABILENE, TX
103.1 Kickin Country

Check Your Cupboard…San Angelo’s Favorite Peanut Butter Recalled

For years, JIF peanut butter's slogan was: "Choosy Mothers Choose JIF" Today, choosy moms and everyone else needs to check their cupboards for JIF peanut butter. The CDC just announced a major recall on JIF peanut butter, the top selling brand in San Angelo. There has been an outbreak of salmonella poisoning related to the recalled peanut butter. Two of the cases are linked to people right here in Texas.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Speed Limit Reduced to 25 MPH on College Hills Blvd. Monday

SAN ANGELO – Motorists who regularly traverse College Hills Blvd. from Ave. N to Loop 306 will see a drastically reduced speed limit beginning Monday for the safety of construction crews and the general public as utility construction ramps up. College Hills Blvd. is down to a single lane...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

City of San Angelo Wins Altus Trophy for Unprecedented 3rd Time

SAN ANGELO- The City of San Angelo has won the Altus Trophy for the 3rd time for the community support of Goodfellow Air Force Base. The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce released the following information Friday:. The Altus Award is given to the AETC community that provides the best support...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Truck Plows Into Bicyclist on South Bell Street

SAN ANGELO, TX – A bicyclist was sent to the hospital late Saturday night after he was hit by a pickup truck. According to reporters on scene, on May 21, officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Norma and S Bell St. for the report of a truck versus a pedestrian crash.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Forest Service & Volunteers Fighting 9 Wildfires Thursday Morning

ABILENE – Several large wildfires continue to burn across thousands of acres across West Texas Thursday morning including the Mesquite Heat fire south of Abilene.   Here's the latest from the Texas Forest Service as of 9 a.m. Thursday morning:   At approximately 10:30pm on May 17, a Texas A&M Forest Service firefighter receive multiple burn injuries while working on the Coconut Fire in Wilbarger County in north Texas near Wichita Falls. A thunderstorm developed near the fire area, causing erratic winds and a sudden change in fire behavior. A downburst from the thunderstorm caused the…
ABILENE, TX
