San Angelo Animal Shelter Reaches Dangerous Capacity

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo animal shelter is in desperate need of help as it has reached near maximum capacity.

According to the City of San Angelo Public Information Department, as of May 16, 2022, San Angelo Animal Services is experiencing a space crisis, with 304 dogs on the premises.

This has raised the level from high capacity to critical capacity. This means that the shelter is dangerously full.

If you want to get involved, there are many ways you can help.

Found a pet? Get to know your neighbors! Most dogs are found within 400 feet of their front door.

Have a spare bedroom? Consider fostering through Concho Valley PAWS today!