Press Media's football team faced a heavy defeat at the hands of the XI formed by Manchester United's in-house media. The team formed by journalists covering Manchester United for various publications lost 7-1(some say 8-1) in a friendly match hosted by the club at the Theatre of Dreams.

The Press Media team was managed by senior football correspondent Neil Custis. The Athletic's Manchester United writer Laurie Whitwell who started as a midfielder in a double pivot along with his colleague David Ornstein at the Old Trafford game described Custis as a "tracksuit manager" while Manchester Evening News' Chief Manchester United writer Samuel Luckhurst posted a funny message on social media hinting that his touchline manager lost the dressing room including him at half-time.

Laurie Whitwell wrote joyfully on Instagram about getting booked close to the Stretford End for attempting a tough challenge on a club media player in Tuesday's tough game and jokingly commented on the referee's performance as a "Championship Standard".

His beat reporting colleague Carl Anka also joined the first team and occupied a center-back role with partner Pol Ballus, the Times reporter and author of Pep Guardiola's biography.

United We Stand editor Andy Mitten was feeling awkward and embarrassed hearing about three of his friends suffering a humiliating defeat at Old Trafford as teammates Laurie and Carl celebrated on the Talk of the Devils podcast and spoke with excitement for participating in the exhibition game at Manchester United's home ground: "Laurie, you just got beaten 7-1 mate. Just keep a low profile, you shouldn't be doing social media and talking after this defeat. Carl, even you got beaten 7-1. You can't talk like that."

Telegraph's James Ducker played right-back while Samuel Luckhurst took control of the opposite flank. ESPN's Rob Dawson started as the Press Media team's No.10 while Manchester Evening News' Tyrone Marshall wore his goalkeeping kit in between the sticks.

The press journalists wore the home kit and occupied the Red Devils' dressing room ahead of the exhibition match. TNT Sports Brazil's correspondent for the Premier League Fred Caldeira started in the wings and gave an inside view of behind-the-scenes before the game started through his social media accounts. The Brazilian was supported on the opposite wing by Independent's Mark Critchley.

Samuel Luckhurst's colleague Rich Fay scored the solitary goal of the game, which is the same number of Old Trafford goals as Anthony Martial this season for the Red Devils, and wore the club's No.7 jersey yesterday.

In the club's communication department's football team, MUTV's Zarah Connolly made her Old Trafford debut on her 26th birthday and managed to make a save in the Stretford End. Media Relation's man Steve Bennett was also involved in Tuesday's match.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone and Evening Standard's James Robson came on from the bench to make substitute appearances for the Red Devils' Press Media XI.

Overall, the updates on Tuesday's media game felt way more interesting than what's happening with the actual first team who will end this miserable season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

