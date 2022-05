Wynonna Judd will continue the Judds' Final Tour with a wealth of celebrity friends filling in for her late mother, Naomi Judd. The singer is set to transform the last dates on the Final Tour into the "the ultimate girls night out," according to a Thursday press release, as she will hit the stage with Faith Hill, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, and Trisha Yearwood throughout select stops throughout the fall. Additional guests will be announced in the near future.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO