Kidnapping victim passes note to KFC worker begging for help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A man has been charged with kidnapping and evading arrest after officers say the victim begged for help from a KFC employee.

Officers responded on Saturday to a kidnapping call at KFC in Memphis, where a worker at the restaurant told them a woman had left a note begging for help. The employee gave a description of the woman and the man she was with.

Diego Glay (Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)
Woman uses hand signal popularized on TikTok to escape kidnapping, officials say

Police soon found the victim and a man who matched the worker’s description. Court documents said the man, 23-year-old Diego Glay, refused to obey officers’ commands and took off running.

Glay was soon caught and taken into custody.

The victim told police that Glay was her boyfriend and that he had been holding her against her will. She said Glay has previously punched her in the face.

Investigators learned that the woman had come to visit Glay from Baltimore. Glay was looking through her phone and got upset upon finding a video of her with an ex-boyfriend. Afterward, the woman bought a train ticket back to Baltimore, but Glay allegedly found out and wouldn’t let her go, holding her “physically against her will with physical assaults, threats, and being armed with a handgun,” Memphis police said.

Officers said Glay also took the victim’s phone and kept her from leaving his sight for days at a time. He and the woman went from hotel to hotel, according to police.

Glay is currently being held at a Memphis jail facility on $35,000 bond, according to Shelby County records. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

