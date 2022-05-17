Report: Drew Brees underwent recent surgery on shoulder, further weakening the idea of NFL return

Drew Brees is in a quite interesting spot in his career after football. The future Hall of Famer is reportedly done at NBC after only one season but later went to Twitter to dispute the story from the NY Post and even stated that he's thinking about making a return to the gridiron.

Although most in the media think Brees' returning to the field is unlikely, a recent report has poured even more cold water on Saints fans wanting their adopted son to return to NOLA.

According to ESPN's Ed Werder, Brees underwent surgery on his left shoulder two weeks ago and wouldn't even be able to suit up for any team until late October.

If Brees were to make a comeback to the NFL, he wouldn't even be able to practice until midseason which would be a tough ask for anyone, especially for Brees, who is 43 and threw only 2,942 yards in 2020.

Despite speculation that the 13-time Pro Bowler was rumored to be 'in the mix' to replace Troy Aikman at Fox sports, Brees is clearly still figuring out what he wants to do post-football.

Follow Jasper Jones on Twitter: @jonesj2342

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram