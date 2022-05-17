ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Kendrick Lamar Reportedly Shooting Documentary Film In Ghana

By Preezy Brown
 2 days ago
Kendrick Lamar has taken the campaign for his new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers , abroad, as the rapper was recently spotted in Accra, Ghana, where he is reportedly filming a documentary .

While the doc has yet to be confirmed by Lamar or his team, various media outlets in Ghana announced the news upon his arrival in the West African country, which occurred last week, prior to Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers ‘ release. Images and clips of the Compton, Calif. native at various locations in Ghana began surfacing on social media as early as last Thursday (May 12), when the “Crown” rapper visited Kozo Restaurant that same day. Over the weekend, he was seen at Freedom Skate Park and was also captured playing soccer with children in Jamestown.

On Saturday evening (May 14), the rapper hosted a listening party, which was attended by numerous local Ghanaian artists, including Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Amaarae, and Smallgod. In addition, Lamar and Spotify also partnered with local Ghanaian transportation companies, which plastered song titles from Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers on multiple tro-tro vehicles (privately-owned minivans and minibusses used for public transportation) within the area.

In light of Lamar’s visit, the Ghanaian Diaspora Affairs Office of the President wrote a Facebook post noting his presence in the country and the impact it has in highlighting “the importance of Arts, Culture, Music and the global diaspora engaging with Ghana.”

“This visit is significant because we want the Global African & Afro Descendant family to recognize Ghana as the ‘gateway to the ‘motherland” or ‘the Black Mecca’ where one can reignite their passions, inspirations and connect with people; where one can launch an album, a book, an exhibition, a culinary experience and much much more,” read the post. “To Kendrick Lamar, his beautiful family, his team and friends, and to our Diaspora we say Akwaaba!”

See more photos from Kendrick Lamar’s visit to Accra, Ghana below.

