ABC New Series Teaser Trailers: ‘Alaska’, ‘The Rookie: Feds’, ‘Not Dead Yet’
We’re getting the first look at three of ABC’s new series for the 2022-23 broadcast season. The network has released teaser trailers for fall dramas Alaska and The Rookie: Feds and midseason comedy Not Dead Yet . Check them out below.
ALASKA, Drama
Produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. From writer-director-executive producer Tom McCarthy and executive producers Hilary Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke, Kyle Hopkins and Ryan Binkley.
THE ROOKIE: FEDS , Drama
Produced by eOne and ABC Signature. From writer-executive producer Alexi Hawley and executive producers Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Corey Miller.
NOT DEAD YET , Comedy
Produced by A+E Studios and 20th Television. From writer-executive producer David E. Kelley, executive producer and showrunner Dana Calvo and executive producers Michael Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson.More from Deadline
