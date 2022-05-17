ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine Items: Tom Brady Gets Roasted, City on a Hill's New Date and More

By Vlada Gelman
 2 days ago

Tom Brady will be feeling the heat when Netflix roasts the NFL quarterback in the first in a series of specials titled Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT .

Brady’s roast will tape in 2023, following his next season in the NFL, with roasters to be announced. Additionally, the football player will serve as executive producer on his own roast and future GROAT specials.

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” Robbie Praw, Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats, said in a statement. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

Added Brady: “To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch… ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined.'”

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return to Brooklyn, New York, for a week of shows this fall.

* Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network has ordered the offshoot Fixer Upper: Welcome Home , which will be set at the couple’s Cottonland Castle in Waco, Texas, as well as a baking competition series hosted at the pair’s Silos Baking Co., our sister site Variety reports.

* The comedy sketch show That Damn Michael Che will return for Season 2 on Thursday, May 26, with all six episodes on HBO Max. Watch a trailer here .

* City on a Hill Season 3 will now premiere Sunday, July 31 at 10/9c on Showtime, our sister site Deadline reports. Watch a new trailer:

* HBO has released a teaser for the limited series Irma Vep , starring Alicia Vikander and premiering Monday, June 6 at 9 pm:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

TVLine

Big Sky: Jensen Ackles Promoted to Series Regular for Season 3

Click here to read the full article. Life moves fast in Big Sky country. Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles has been promoted to series regular for the just-announced Season 3, TVLine has learned. His guest appearance in the ABC drama’s upcoming Season 2 finale was first revealed Thursday. “I have tangled more than a few times with cartel elements,” Ackles’ character, Beau Arlen, tells Katheryn Winnick’s Jenny in the preview for the May 19 season ender (10/9c), “and it’s nasty business.” When Jenny agrees, saying that she needs to stop it, he counters: “You mean, ‘we.'” Per the official character description, Beau is...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Teases ‘Possibility’ of Gibbs & DiNozzo Returning

“NCIS” fans were absolutely devastated when the longtime Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor Mark Harmon made his exit at the beginning of this current season. Now, the TV show is just about to wrap up its 19th season. Ahead of the finale, current “NCIS” star Sean Murray has teased the “possibility” of not just a Gibbs return, but also that of fan-favorite character, former very Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly).
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

CW orders Supernatural and Walker prequels to series

It's official: The Supernatural family will carry on. The CW has ordered Supernatural prequel The Winchesters to series. Narrated by Jensen Ackles' Dean Winchester, The Winchesters follows John and Mary Winchester (played by Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger) before they became parents to Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean. The one-hour drama is described as "the epic, untold story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world."
TV SERIES
