ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Russians Line Up for McDonald's as It Leaves, Mirroring When Chain Opened

By Natalie Colarossi
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The fast-food chain announced this week that it will sell its 850 restaurants in Russia due to the ongoing war in...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 12

Related
Wichita Eagle

Burger King Menu Adds New Items to Rival Wendy’s, McDonald’s

Burger King had a lead over McDonald’s (MCD) - Get McDonald’s Corporation Report for a long time. The chain released its trademark Whopper sandwich around a decade before its rival introduced the Big Mac. In addition, the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Mirroring#Mirrored#Long Lines#Food Drink#Russians#Mcdonald#The Wall Street Journal#Reuters
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
Mashed

Why McDonald's Franchisees Are Furious About A New Company Rule

Update 5/12/22: This story has been updated to include a statement from McDonald's. Multi-billion-dollar businesses might seem like well-oiled machines on the surface, but that's rarely the case. In fact, one might find that the mega-brands that frequently update their offerings are the ones that bring in the most business.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
949K+
Followers
93K+
Post
831M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy