ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Most homes in America now face at least some wildfire risk, research shows

By Ethan Freedman
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aMZcg_0fhCoQwz00

Over half of American homes have some risk of wildfire in the next 30 years — and that threat is increasing dramatically as the climate crisis makes parts of the country hotter and drier, a new report found.

Wildfires are already a common and devastating disaster in much of the country, especially in the West. Last year, massive blazes — including the largest single fire in the state’s history — ripped through northern California.

This week, the biggest fire in New Mexico history has been spreading for weeks, destroying homes and spurring mandatory evacuations.

The new report , published this week by the non-profit First Street Foundation, maps fire risk across the country, showing Western states and Florida as particular hotspots.

In the West, 800,000 properties are at an “extreme” risk of fire — meaning those properties have at least a 26 per cent chance of burning in the next 30 years.

An additional 1.7 million properties in the West are at “severe” risk of fire, with somewhere between 14 and 26 per cent chance of burning in the next 30 years. In total, almost 20 million properties in the West have at least 1 per cent chance of burning over three decades.

Particular hotspots include areas from Arizona through New Mexico and northern Texas, as well as Utah, Nevada and Idaho.

But while the West has the highest proportion of properties in serious danger, the South has a higher number of properties at risk. In total, 43 million properties in the South have at least a 1 per cent chance of burning over the next 30 years — though only 1.5 million of those are at “severe” or “extreme” risk.

Some of the locations at highest risk aren’t surprising. In Los Alamos County, New Mexico, 98.9 per cent of properties have at least a 0.03 per cent chance of burning this year alone — the highest for any county in the country. Right now, the Cerro Pelado fire is burning in the next-door Sandoval County, prompting an evacuation warning in Los Alamos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VQ7JK_0fhCoQwz00

But there are other potential wildfire hotspots less frequently associated with blazes than the American West. Central and southern Florida show up bright red on the report’s risk map — with Polk County, between Tampa and Orlando, having an 87.8 per cent of properties with at least a 0.03 per cent chance of burning just this year, comparable to counties in many Western states.

And while the Northeast and Midwest have lower overall risk from wildfires, there are small hotspots in places like southern New Jersey and northwest Minnesota. Just last year, a wildfire in southern New Jersey burned through hundreds of acres.

But wildfires out West are typically far larger and more destructive. The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak fire currently raging in New Mexico has exploded across 300,000 acres — about the size of the entire city of Los Angeles.

Last year’s Dixie Fire in northern California reached over 960,000 acres — about the size of the entire state of Rhode Island.

Conditions are only expected to get worse as the climate crisis progresses. The new report’s map shows increasing wildfire risk across much of country, including the entire West, much of the South and the mid-Atlantic Coast.

Warmer temperatures and more frequent drought are likely to increase fire risk in the western US — and fire seasons, usually peaking in the summer, are expected to get longer, with blazes coming both earlier and later in the year.

A lot of the risk to homes comes from building at the wildland-urban interface — which experts call the “WUI” — the boundary between human development and more natural landscapes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dGU09_0fhCoQwz00

In Colorado, for example, a home built on a forested mountainside in the Rockies would be right at the WUI, while a home built well within the city of Denver would be far from the WUI. The home in the Rockies, being much closer to more open, burnable land, is likely at a far higher risk of wildfire than the home in Denver.

But the WUI can show up in more urban areas too. Last week’s fire in southern California, for example, started in a nearby open canyon before spreading to neighbourhoods and burning homes.

The US federal government estimates that in places like New Mexico, Wyoming, Montana and northern New England, more than 60 per cent of all homes are within the WUI.

The WUI is also growing across much of the US as new homes are built near wilderness areas — which experts warn will lead to increased risk of wildfire damage to property, in addition to potentially more total fires as the risk of human activity igniting a blaze in these areas increases.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Arizona wildfire balloons in size to 20,000 acres – and is zero per cent contained

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Arizona nearly tripled in size on Wednesday and has forced thousands to flee as the wind-driven blaze is expected to worsen with gusts reaching up to 50mph in the state on Thursday and up to 70mph in neighbouring New Mexico on Friday.The blaze, since named the Tunnel Fire, burned across largely unpopulated hills and valleys approximately 14 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona, according to a US Forest Service statement. It has grown from claiming 6,000 acres on Tuesday to 19,712 acres by Thursday, a mass of scorched land that is larger than the island...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

New Mexico wildfire burns 166 homes, thousands ready to evacuate

TAOS, N.M., April 28 (Reuters) - A drought-driven wildfire has destroyed 166 homes in northern New Mexico and is threatening hundreds more as fierce winds fan flames towards mountain villages, local officials said. Thousands of residents were on standby to evacuate amid fears a Friday wind storm would push the...
POLITICS
The Independent

US wildfires - live: Evacuations ordered in Colorado Springs as homes destroyed in California

A wildfire near Laguna Beach, California, has already destroyed 20 homes and will likely continue to ravage the region throughout the day. The blaze — called the Coastal Fire — raged through the early morning hours on Thursday, during which time fire crews were dispatched to attempt to stop its advance. Despite their efforts, by Thursday morning a score of homes — including five multi-million dollar mansions, one of which was listed for $10m — were left in smoldering ruins as the blaze continued to grow to around 200 acres. The wildfire is the fueled in-part the ongoing...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Montana State
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Us#United States#Urban Areas#Wildfire#American#First Street Foundation
KTLA

California’s 2 largest reservoirs are at ‘critically low’ levels

California is approaching the hot, dry summer season and the state’s two largest reservoirs are already at “critically low” levels, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Shasta Lake is at 40% of capacity and Lake Oroville is at 55% as of May 3, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s latest report. Water levels at Shasta Lake, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
scitechdaily.com

Massive New Mexico Wildfire Spawns 7.5 Mile Fire Cloud

A massive, early season wildfire that continues to burn in northern New Mexico generated a pyrocumulonimbus cloud. The Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak fire continued to rage across northern New Mexico in mid-May 2022, entering its second month. On May 13, it was the largest fire actively burning in the United States and the second largest in New Mexico’s history.
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
FOX 5 San Diego

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in California

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in California using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to May 3, 2022. Cumulative cases per 100,000 served as a tiebreaker.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

New Mexico wildfire spreading north toward mountain resort towns near Taos

A raging New Mexico wildfire was headed toward a ski resort and the 1,000-year-old community of Taos as howling winds continue to push the erratic flames forward. Officials on Wednesday issued warnings for more people to prepare to evacuate as the fast-moving fire picked up momentum. As people fled, flames raced through parched forests and firefighters tried to protect homes from a blaze that has burned a 45-mile-long path up the Sangre de Cristo mountains in just over a month.
ENVIRONMENT
SFGate

5 Best Places to Live in California

Thinking of moving ot California? You’re not alone. Spectacular weather, the largest economy in the country, and endless entertainment options are just a few of the reasons that more people live in California than any other state. From the sandy SoCal beaches to the forests of towering redwood trees and all of the agricultural land in between, the West Coast offers endless coastline and sunshine. Whether it’s pop culture or politics, the Golden State is a global trendsetter. While we couldn’t pick the best place to live in California, we did narrow it down to 5. Here’s our list of the best places to live in California:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

New Mexico Wildfire Declared as a Disaster, Firefighters Maximized Efforts

Extra Mexico firefighters have stemmed the spread of the country's biggest wildfire, as Joe Biden designated the situation a catastrophe, sending new resources to isolated areas of the state that have been destroyed by fire since early April. Spreading Blaze. The fire, which has spread across 258 square miles (669...
LAS VEGAS, NM
The Independent

The Independent

655K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy