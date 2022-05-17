ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady to be roasted on Netflix: Details

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

Tom Brady is set to be the first target of Netflix’s Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT . The Super Bowl champion, referred to by Netflix as a “sixth round NFL draft pick and avocado ice cream aficionado” will roasted on the streaming service’s new series of specials.

Tom Brady launches his first-ever apparel brand

“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined,’” Tom, who will serve as an executive producer, said in a press release.

Tom Brady will be the first subject of Netflix’s ‘Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT’

Netflix announced the roast on May 17, tweeting , “Gisele Bündchen’s husband, Tom Brady, will be in the hot seat for Greatest Roasts of All Time, the first in a series of new specials.”

The dad of three’s roast is scheduled to tape in 2023 following his next season in the NFL. “We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” Robbie Praw, Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, said in a press release.

Robbie added, “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

Netflix shared that additional information and roasters will be announced at a later date.

