Politics

Boris Johnson under pressure to publish legal advice in Brexit row

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1avm6t_0fhCoHFg00

Boris Johnson is coming under intense pressure to publish the legal basis for plans to override the Northern Ireland protocol , as the EU raised the spectre of an all-out trade war by warning it was ready to take “all measures at its disposal” in response.

Legal experts questioned foreign secretary Liz Truss ’s assertion in the House of Commons that a proposed parliamentary bill, which would drive a coach and horses through the finely-balanced agreement struck by Boris Johnson in 2019, is “legal in international law ”.

And there was unease on the Conservative benches over the potential damage to the UK’s reputation if it is seen to be breaching its international obligations.

“MPs will want to see the legal advice and know it is sustainable and arguable before going ahead with this,” one former minister told The Independent. “We don’t want to be back in the same battle as we had with the Internal Market Bill, with ministers talking about breaking the law in a limited way.”

The row came as the scale of disruption caused by Brexit to trade across the Irish Sea was exposed by Marks & Spencer boss Archie Norman , who said that sending a lorryload of goods to the Republic now required eight hours of paperwork dealing with 700 pages of documentation, some of it in Latin.

Ms Truss said that the legislation – due to be published before the summer – would protect stability in Northern Ireland not only by easing checks on goods arriving from mainland Britain, but also by removing the role of European judges and taking on new powers for Westminster on VAT and subsidies in the province.

But the move would blow a hole in Northern Ireland’s special status under the Brexit deal, which uniquely allows it to enjoy the benefits of the single market.

European Commission vice-president Maroš ŠefÄoviÄ said that any UK move to disapply elements of the protocol was “not acceptable”, warning that Brussels was ready to “respond with all measures at its disposal”.

And Irish foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney said he “deeply regrets” the UK move, which he said was contrary to the wishes of people and businesses in Northern Ireland.

The Conservative chair of the Commons Northern Ireland Committee, Simon Hoare, confronted Ms Truss on the floor of the House, telling her: “Respect for the rule of law runs deep in our Tory veins. I find it extraordinary that a Tory government needs to be reminded of that.

“Could she assure me that support for and honouring of the rule of law is what she and the government is committed to?”

Mr Johnson claimed that the “higher duty of the UK government in international law” was to the Good Friday Agreement and the peace process, rather than to the deal he struck with Brussels.

He said that the text of the protocol made cleat the need to protect trade across the Irish Sea and the integrity of the UK internal market.

And he denied he wanted to scrap the agreement, saying: “Let’s fix it. We don’t want to nix it, we want to fix it, and we will work our hardest to do it.”

Diplomats in Brussels said it was too early to speculate on how the EU would respond to unilateral action from the UK, though it is thought that any action is unlikely to be triggered until Ms Truss’s legislation clears parliament.

But the Cambridge University professor of EU law, Catherine Barnard, told The Independent that options would go right up to the termination of the UK’s post-Brexit zero-tariff zero-quota trade deal.

Article 779 of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement allows this nuclear option to be deployed with 12 months’ notice, potentially thrusting the UK into a no-deal Brexit in the run-up to the general election expected in 2024.

There was no legal basis to the government’s argument that the Good Friday Agreement took precedence over the provisions of the protocol under international law, said Prof Barnard.

“The mainstream view is that this is likely to be incompatible with international law,” she said. “It will certainly be incompatible with the UK’s withdrawal agreement.”

And the government’s former top lawyer Sir Jonathan Jones, who quit over the internal market bill, said: “Unilateral changes which aren’t also agreed with the EU aren’t a “solution” at all, certainly not any settled end state.

“Instead they can only be the beginning of a much more difficult phase in our relationship with the EU, involving (almost certainly, but let’s see the analysis) a breach of international law, undermining of trust, and the prospect of a trade war and other reprisals.”

Ms Truss insisted that the UK’s preference remains a negotiated outcome with the EU and invited Mr ŠefÄoviÄ to London to discuss the way ahead. Government sources said the bill could be pulled if Brussels complies with UK demands during the course of its passage through parliament, expected to take several months.

But former Northern Ireland secretary Peter Hain told The Independent that the House of Lords will “put up a No Entry sign” to Ms Truss’s legislation.

Peers will not feel obliged to let through a bill which did not feature either in the government’s manifesto or this month’s Queen’s Speech, said Lord Hain.

“It looks more like playing politics than serious negotiation,” he said. “There will be a lot of senior judicial figures now in the Lords, as well as former secretaries of state for Northern Ireland, who will not like this and I think we can expect significant cross-party opposition.”

Conservative former deputy prime minister Michael Heseltine told The Independent the move was “the worst manifestation to date of the deceptions of Brexit”.

“This is entirely Boris’s fault,” said Lord Heseltine . “He made promises that he was warned would not be deliverable, and he is now going to breach international law and that is not something a British prime minister should do. It threatens Britain’s reputation as a law-abiding society.”

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Coveney
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Michael Heseltine
Person
Simon Hoare
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Deal Brexit#European Union#Uk#Eu#The House Of Commons#Conservative#Marks Spencer
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi threatens to block trade deal over Northern Ireland Protocol plans

The US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with “deeply concerning” plans to “unilaterally discard” the Northern Ireland Protocol, House speaker Nancy Pelosi has said.In a strongly-worded intervention, Ms Pelosi urged the UK and the EU to continue negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol to uphold peace in the region.The congresswoman said in a statement: “The Good Friday Accords are the bedrock of peace in Northern Ireland and a beacon of hope for the entire world.“Ensuring there remains no physical border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland is absolutely necessary...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

UK unveils radical rewrite of EU pact for N. Ireland

The UK government on Tuesday unveiled a plan to drastically overhaul post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland, arguing the changes are needed to end political paralysis in the divided territory. The protocol was agreed as part of Britain's Brexit divorce deal with the European Union, recognising Northern Ireland's status as a fragile, post-conflict territory that shares the UK's new land border with the European Union.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Liz Truss says ‘high-paid jobs’ answer to cost of living crisis

Liz Truss has said the creation of more “high-paid jobs” will get Britain through the cost of living crisis, as she resisted calls to impose a windfall tax on the oil and gas giants.The foreign secretary said an emergency levy would make it “difficult to attract future investment” – and suggested that better-paid jobs would help struggling Britons cope with soaring bills.“The important thing is getting economic growth up, getting those high-paid jobs into our country, attracting the investment – that is what we need to do to sustain ourselves through a very severe economic storm,” Ms Truss told...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Stormont parties divided over Truss legislation on NI Protocol

The smaller Stormont parties are divided in their response to the UK’s decision to bring forward legislation that will disapply elements of the Northern Ireland Protocol.The Alliance Party and the SDLP expressed concern following Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’s announcement that a new law would be introduced to change parts of the post-Brexit deal.But the UUP described it a “step towards fixing the protocol in a pragmatic way”.Most people and businesses in Northern Ireland want pragmatic solutions to the Protocol. @StephenFarryMP has warned the Foreign Secretary of the consequences of taking damaging, unilateral measures over our heads. pic.twitter.com/z4qV6ccJqg— Alliance Party in...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt denies claims he backed draconian China-style 'Zero Covid' curbs in Britain

Jeremy Hunt last night furiously denied claims by Tory colleagues that he is a 'lockdown fanatic' who supported the draconion Chinese policy of 'zero Covid'. One Tory MP claimed to The Mail on Sunday that the former Health Secretary – who is planning a leadership bid if Boris Johnson is ousted – had backed an extreme Chinese-style lockdown during the pandemic, including the forced use of isolation hotels for people who tested positive.
WORLD
The Independent

US won’t agree UK trade deal if Boris Johnson ‘discards’ protocol, says Speaker Pelosi

The US Congress will not agree to a free trade deal with the UK if Boris Johnson plunges ahead with a plan to “discard” the Northern Ireland Protocol, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said.The leader of the US House of Representatives said it was “deeply concerning” the British government was planning to unilaterally end protocol checks previously agreed with the EU.Ms Pelosi said she had previously told Mr Johnson and foreign secretary Liz Truss that if they choose to “undermine” the Good Friday Agreement, then Congress “cannot and will not support a bilateral free trade agreement with the UK”.Mr Johnson...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

655K+
Followers
213K+
Post
305M+
Views
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

