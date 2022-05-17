ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Priti Patel told police officers are using food banks while ‘struggling to feed their families’

By Lizzie Dearden
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fnM8d_0fhCoBxK00

Serving police officers are using food banks because their pay is too low to support their families during the cost of living crisis, the home secretary has been told.

The chair of the Police Federation , which represents almost 140,000 rank-and-file officers in England and Wales, raised concerns that increasing numbers of officers would leave policing as a result.

“Over the last decade, we have seen a real-term pay cut of around 20 per cent and other costs haven’t stood still – gas, electric and fuel costs all continue to rise, and national insurance contributions increased,” Steve Hartshorn told a conference in Manchester.

“Our members are told they are brave; they are told they do a unique job. They were thanked for putting themselves and their families in danger as Covid gripped the country, and yet that acknowledgement amounted to nothing.

“It’s frustrating to see and hear from colleagues who are struggling to feed their families and going to food banks.”

Mr Hartshorn addressed the home secretary directly during his speech, which received long applause from police officers gathered from across the country.

“Home secretary, what has gone wrong?” he asked. “Why are my colleagues one of the only groups of frontline public sector workers being penalised in their pockets?”

He said he was “angered” to hear of experienced officers leaving policing “not because they want to, but because they can’t afford not to”. He added that “this cannot go on”.

Mr Hartshorn told journalists he was hearing stories “day-in, day-out” about colleagues not being able to make ends meet, warning that policing would “lose a lot of very experienced officers to other industries” as the cost of living rises.

“We want them to stay but I fully understand why they do need to go. Ultimately, the government needs to start paying police properly,” he said.

The issue is also raising concerns that officers could become increasingly vulnerable to offers of corrupt payments from criminal gangs.

The Police Federation withdrew from the official police pay review body last year, saying it “no longer has confidence” in the home secretary following a pay freeze for officers earning more than £24,000.

Ms Patel said the body paid an important role in advising the government and urged it to engage, but Mr Hartshorn said its “hands were tied by the government”.

He said that because police are unable to strike by law, they were being “denied the employment rights” of other public sector workers. “The government cannot continue to treat the police as the poor relation of the public sector,” he said.

Police Federation delegates at the Manchester annual conference clapped and cheered an officer who asked why MPs’ pay had risen from £64,000 to £84,000 a year since 2009, while new police recruits had gone from just £22,000 to £24,000.

“Each sector has an independent pay review body – why is yours better than ours?” the officer asked. Another officer told the home secretary: “It’s about time you and your colleagues put your money where your mouth is and do something about the terrible state that our colleagues find themselves in.”

A female officer, a detective with 23 years’ service, gave an emotional speech about her struggle with pay and told how she had to borrow £40 from her mother last weekend for petrol and her children’s school lunches. “We are desperately struggling to do the job we love and to make ends meet at home,” she added.

Ms Patel said the police and politics pay panels were separate and had “different” considerations, including the fact that police can take their pension at a lower age, and committed to discussing pay with the Police Federation.

The chair called for the relationship between officers and the government to be reset. And ahead of the conference, the home secretary had announced that she would allow special constables to be armed with Tasers, but it was not among the federation’s priorities for change.

They included increases in pay and annual leave provision, better psychological support for officers and the tackling of delays in misconduct investigations.

In her speech at the Police Federation conference, Ms Patel highlighted the government’s push to recruit 20,000 more police officers, although the figure does not replace those lost since 2010 in austerity cuts or the detectives, experienced officers or specialists who left.

Ms Patel also hailed moves to extend the use of suspicionless stop and search and Tasers, saying she wanted to give police the “confidence to use their powers fairly, appropriately and in the right places”.

But she also said police need to work to “create a better culture and higher standards” following the murder of Sarah Everard and a wave of scandals involving sexual offences by officers and allegations of misogyny and racism.

“The public are in urgent need of reassurance,” the home secretary said. “I am unequivocal that unacceptable behaviour must be rooted out and called out. Lessons must be learned, and every necessary change must be made, without fear or favour.”

A public inquiry, led by Dame Elish Angiolini QC, is underway and will look at issues including vetting and countercorruption.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

More than £66,000 donated to Black schoolboy, 11, who lost finger while fleeing ‘bullies’

More than £66,000 has been raised to help a Black boy who had to have his finger amputated after suffering an injury while running away from school “bullies”.Raheem Bailey, 11, was attacked, beaten, kicked and pushed to the ground by a group of children during morning break time his school Abertillery, Wales, his mother Shantal Bailey said.Ms Bailey said her son tried to escape but got his finger caught while climbing a fence, breaking it.Despite surgeons spending six hours trying to save his finger, they were left with no choice but to amputate it.Raheem’s mother recounted her son’s plight on...
ADVOCACY
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Food Banks#Criminal Gangs#Politics#Uk#The Police Federation#Covid#Home
The Independent

Hospital worker charged with murdering patient 20 years after spate of deaths

A Missouri hospital worker has been charged with murder of a patient that allegedly took place amid a string of deaths 20 years ago.Former respiratory therapist Jennifer Ann Hall was arrested in Kansas and charged over the death of Fern Franco, who was found unresponsive in her hospital bed on 18 May 2002.Officials say that Ms Hall worked at Hedrick Medical Center from December 2001 to May 2002, and that while there the facility’s rate of cardiac collapse incidents “rose alarmingly.”Investigators say that during her year at the hospital there were 18 such incidents, compared to its average of one...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Murdered woman’s family thank cold case police as ‘evil’ man jailed decades later

The family of murder victim Shani Warren have thanked police for their resolve to “never give up” seeking justice after an “evil” serial rapist was jailed for the crime decades later.Donald Robertson, 66, will likely die behind bars after being sentenced to life with a minimum term of 30 years imprisonment at Reading Crown Court on Thursday.He was charged following a cold case investigation which found new DNA evidence linking him to the death of 26-year-old Ms Warren, from Stoke Poges, Buckinghamshire, in April 1987.At a trial which Robertson did not attend, the court heard Ms Warren was assaulted, strangled...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Helen Anderson: Boyfriend jailed for mother-of-four's murder

A man has been jailed for life for the murder of a mother-of-four whose body was found in undergrowth by a roadside. The body of Helen Anderson, 41, from Finsbury Park in north London, was found beside a slip-road of the A3 near Guildford, Surrey, on 23 August. Dane Messam,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Japanese man gambles away millions after he is mistakenly paid 463 people’s Covid relief

A Japanese man who was erroneously paid 46.3m yen (£287,000) as Covid relief by municipal authorities has said he cannot return the money — because he already gambled it away. Authorities in the Abu town of Yamaguchi Prefecture have sued the 24-year-old for 51m yen, including legal fees, according to local news reports. Officials have not disclosed the man’s identity.His lawyer said at a press conference on Monday that the man had used his smartphone to gamble away all of the money through online casino sites. He added that the man lives alone and is the only person involved...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Family pay tribute to doctor who died after being attacked

The family of a retired doctor who died a month after being attacked have remembered him as “a man of great patience, modesty and integrity”.Dr Kim Harrison, 68, was assaulted in the village of Clydach, near Swansea in Wales, on March 12.He died in hospital from a head injury on April 9, South Wales Police said.Dr Harrison’s family said he trained at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London and went on to help set up the respiratory unit at the Morriston Hospital in Swansea.Whilst we deeply mourn the loss of an exceptional man, we wish to celebrate his fulfilled and...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Two boys with Ava White on night of killing had ‘Rambo-style knife’, court hears

Two boys who were with schoolgirl Ava White on the evening of her death were seen running through the city centre with a “Rambo-style” knife, a court has heard.A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, claims he stabbed 12-year-old Ava in self-defence after an argument about a Snapchat video he filmed of her in Liverpool on November 25 last year.On Thursday, Nick Johnson QC, defending, told Liverpool Crown Court that two teenage boys were with Ava and her friends when they had an initial altercation with the defendant in Williamson Square.The defendant has claimed he heard on the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police ‘no further ahead’ in death probe after baby found in canal a year ago

Detectives have said they are “still no further ahead” in their investigation into the death of a newborn whose body was found in a canal one year ago.West Midlands Police said the baby boy was discovered by a passer-by in Rough Hay Country Park, near Willenhall, Walsall, at around 1pm on May 20 last year.The force said the infant was likely to have been in the water for “several days” but a post-mortem examination was inconclusive.Despite “extensive work around familial DNA” and other forensic opportunities, officers are still yet to identify the boy’s parents.Police said they are “still no further...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Children carrying weapons at most violent prison in England, inspectors warn

Children have been arming themselves with weapons at a young offenders institution with the highest violence rates of any prison in England and Wales, according to a report.Inspectors found there had been 105 assaults among young inmates – 31 of which were so serious they resulted in hospital admission – and 82 on staff over just six months at HMYOI Werrington.The prison was judged to be overly reliant on “keep-apart” lists – used to separate groups or individuals at risk of becoming violent if allowed to mix.An “astonishing” 263 “keep-aparts” were in place for just 66 children, Her Majesty’s Inspectorate...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

659K+
Followers
215K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy