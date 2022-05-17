ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island reports 5 additional COVID-19 deaths and 978 new cases

By NBC 10 NEWS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Health reported on Tuesday five additional COVID-19 deaths and 978 new cases. Of the 978 newly...

Jake Jachym
2d ago

RI=state with most fully vaccinated residents. RI=state with highest number of vaccinations. Where's the disconnect, sans the fact that the vaccines don't work, and the lies keep pouring in.

