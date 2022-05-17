ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

AMC Networks Names Len Fogge Marketing Chief, Adds International Oversight To Portfolio Of Streaming Chief Miquel Penella

By Dade Hayes
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AbLCA_0fhCnNVp00

Click here to read the full article.

AMC Networks has appointed industry vet Len Fogge as its head of marketing and also expanded the purview of streaming chief Miguel Penella, who will now also oversee the company’s international portfolio.

Both execs will report to AMC Networks Interim CEO Matt Blank.

As president of marketing, Fogge will lead global marketing and brand strategy including performance marketing, creative, and social for AMC Networks’ domestic and international portfolio of entertainment brands. In addition to well-established linear channels like AMC, BBC America and IFC, the roster also includes streaming outlets like AMC+, Acorn TV and Shudder.

Penella, who has guided the company’s niche streaming strategy, will now also lead AMC Networks International, which reaches more than 125 countries.

In its most recent quarterly report, the company said it had 9.5 million streaming subscribers as of March 31, and remains on track to hit its goal of 20 million to 25 million by 2025.

“As we advance our differentiated targeted streaming strategy and continue our legacy of curating and showcasing excellent premium content, I couldn’t be more pleased to have Len and Miquel in these key roles,” Blank said. “I had the benefit of working with Len for many years at Showtime and there’s no one better when it comes to elevating brands and putting the customer experience first. Under Miquel, our streaming business has flourished, and with this new expanded role our international and streaming operations will be more closely aligned, enabling us to accelerate our growth.”

Fogge has been consulting for AMC Networks, helping it post strong returns for the final season of Better Call Saul, which drove more subscription additions to AMC+ than any other premiere of an original series. The exec previously was president of marketing and digital for NBC Entertainment and EVP, creative marketing, research and digital at Showtime Networks.

Prior to his AMC Networks stint, Penella was CEO of RLJ Entertainment, which was acquired by AMC Networks.

where he built the sought-after subscription streaming services Acorn TV, known for its high-quality British and international mysteries and dramas, and UMC (now ALLBLK), the first and largest subscription streaming service dedicated to Black film and television.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav Positions Merged Company As Fifth Broadcast Network, Skips Any Talk Of Streaming – Upfronts

Click here to read the full article. Speaking to advertisers at the first upfronts pitch by WarnerBros Discovery since its merger, CEO David Zaslav proclaimed it as essentially the fifth U.S. broadcast network and vowed that it would overcome any skepticism about its prospects. “I’m highly confident in our ability to thrive both creatively and financially,” he said. “Our extraordinary people and creative partners, these diverse perspectives and experiences are invaluable to our organization and our storytelling.” He also called out the company’s “world-class production and distribution capabilities” and the array of film and TV fare it brings to the table....
NFL
Deadline

Heroes And Villains Promotes Three To Partner, Acquires First Friday Entertainment

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: LA-based literary management and production company Heroes and Villains Entertainment has elevated longtime managers Benjamin Blake, Henry Huang and Jennifer Ray to partner. The trio are the first managers HVE has elevated to partner since the company’s formation in 2008. They join founding partners Markus Goerg, Mikhail Nayfeld and Dick Hillenbrand in their new station. Blake began his career in theater in New York City. He worked at CAA before founding his own management company, Freyadog Entertainment, which was acquired by Heroes and Villains in 2015. Huang joined HVE in 2015, following stints at ICM,...
NFL
Deadline

Amazon Studios Europe Boss Georgia Brown: “Broadcasters And Streamers Weren’t Investing Enough In Non-Scripted When I Joined”

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios Europe Boss Georgia Brown has said “broadcasters and streamers were not investing enough in the non-scripted space” when she joined five years ago, as the SVoD prepares to unveil a suite of true crime docs with a variety of different tones. Speaking exclusively to Deadline after this morning’s UK Showcase event, Brown described Amazon Europe’s decision to “put the same care, attention and love into non-scripted as scripted” over the past five years as “rare.” “Traditionally, I don’t think broadcasters and streamers have done that so much,” she said. “When I joined, other...
NFL
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’-Style Licensing Deals To Rival Streamers Are No Longer In Paramount’s Forecast, CFO Naveen Chopra Confirms

Click here to read the full article. The strategy to license Yellowstone and other major properties to rival streaming services like Peacock and HBO Max, which Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish has called “unfortunate,” is out the window, according to CFO Naveen Chopra. “We’re no longer licensing big, franchise IP to third parties. Back in the day when Paramount didn’t have its own streaming service, that was the best way to monetize content,” Chopra said during an appearance today at MoffettNathanson’s 9th annual Media and Communications Summit. “Today, that doesn’t necessarily make sense. As some of those things come up, we’ll...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Sapan
Person
Matt Blank
Deadline

CW Chief Downplays Drama Of Upcoming Ownership Shift; It’s A Big Brand, Not Just A Media Company Changing Hands

Click here to read the full article. CW chief Mark Pedowitz tried to put some context around an upcoming ownership shift of the network. It’s not a typical corporate deal, he said, because the CW is an important brand, and a well entrenched one. “You may have heard the CW is undergoing a bit of a transition of its own. But we’ve become more than just a network, more than just a media company. We are a brand. A brand that has a had a major impact in a very short time,” he told ad buyers at the company’s upfront presentation...
NFL
Deadline

Final Result Of Dr. Oz’s Bid For Republican Nomination In Race For PA Senate Seat May Take Weeks – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: When America fell asleep watching the election returns last night, Dave McCormick led Dr. Mehmet Oz 31.2% to 31.1% in the race to become the Republican nominee in the election for the Pennsylvania Senate seat being vacated by Pat Toomey. What a difference a day makes. Late today, those results had flipped, with Oz registering 31.2% and McCormick 31.1%. A New York Times tally had the lead at just over 1200 votes. Thousands of votes are outstanding — many of them mail in ballots — and, according to several reports, they could take...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Moves From Paramount+ To Paramount Network

Click here to read the full article. Paramount is moving one of its upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs from its streaming service to linear. 6666, from Taylor Sheridan, is moving to Paramount Network, having originally been announced as a Paramount+ original. Paramount sources said that as it produces and develops these series, it is regularly thinking about how to maximise the release strategy and being nimble is key. The series takes place when Comanches still ruled West Texas and no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Elon Musk Says Twitter Deal Off Unless Company Shows Proof Of Fake Account Data; Stock Falls Some More

Click here to read the full article. Elon Musk said overnight that his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter can’t move ahead unless the company backs up statements about the number of fake accounts on the platform, which the company has put at under 5%. It’s something he’s been picking at for days but made explicit in a tweet early Tuesday as some estimates put the number of spam accounts at 20%. “20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher. My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Entertainment#Len Fogge Marketing#Amc Networks Interim#Amc Networks#Bbc America#Ifc#Amc#Acorn Tv#Showtime
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere Date: Kevin Costner Series Returns To Paramount Network In The Fall

Click here to read the full article. The Duttons will be back in the fall. Paramount Network said today that Season 5 of its juggernaut drama Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner will launch Sunday, November 13. Production is under way in Montana. ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff &lsquo;1883&rsquo; Will Continue With Bass Reeves Story At Paramount+ The series follows John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States, and his family that’s fighting like hell to maintain it. The cast also includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little,...
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer ESPN Would Be “Different Offering” Than ESPN+, CFO Says

When Disney eventually transitions its linear TV channel ESPN into a direct-to-consumer version, the resulting product would be a “different offering” from ESPN+, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said on Wednesday at an investor conference. “What ESPN+ is today is a complement to, not a substitute for, ESPN linear, so it doesn’t make any sense to just port over all of those linear rights — which come with rights expense — to an ESPN+ at the price point that it currently is,” McCarthy said at the MoffettNathanson Media and Communications Summit.More from The Hollywood Reporter'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Drops First Disney+ TrailerReborn...
BUSINESS
Deadline

What Makes Tom Cruise’s Star Shine So Brightly? Directors Share Their Insights – Cannes Disruptors

Click here to read the full article. Top Gun: Maverick’s Cannes Film Festival premiere marks another high point in the movie star career of Tom Cruise. The actor turns 60 on July 3, and unlike most leading men of that age who become quicker to call for the stunt double, Cruise shows little evidence of slowing down after 43 films. If anything, his Mission: Impossible stunts seem to grow more ambitiously dangerous, not to mention the fact that he and director Doug Liman will become the first to actually shoot a space film in space for real—aboard one of Elon...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Jack Ryan’ To End With Season 4, Spinoff Headlined By Michael Peña Eyed By Amazon

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring and executive produced by John Krasinski, has an end date in sight, I hear. Season 4 of the Prime Video action series, which is currently filming, will be its last, sources tell Deadline. But that may not be the end of the franchise, produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount TV Studios and Skydance TV. I hear a potential spinoff series headlined by Michael Peña as another character from Clancy’s Jack Ryan literary universe, Ding Chavez, is in development. TV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & Beyond Jack Ryan‘s end and...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Kate Beckinsale Set To Star In Spy Thriller ‘Canary Black’ For ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel & Anton — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale (Underworld) has been set to star in action spy thriller Canary Black from Taken and Peppermint director Pierre Morel. Producer, financier and sales firm Anton (Greenland) is launching the project for the Cannes market. The Matthew Kennedy (Inheritance) script will see Beckinsale play top level CIA agent Avery Graves who is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband. Cut off from her team, she turns to her underworld contacts to survive and help locate the coveted intelligence that the kidnappers want. The project is being produced by Anton’s Sebastien...
MOVIES
Deadline

Politically Divided America Is “Very Good For Our Business,” Sinclair Broadcast CEO Says; Primary Ad Surge Points To Big Fall Haul

Click here to read the full article. Stark political divisions in the U.S. have caused a surge in TV ad spending, with primary races in Ohio, Pennsylvania and other key states pointing to a massive haul in the upcoming fall midterms. One key beneficiary of that influx of cash is Sinclair Broadcast Group, the No. 2 owner of local TV stations in the U.S. The company’s CEO, Chris Ripley offered his outlook on political ads and other topics in an appearance at the MoffettNathanson 9th Annual Media and Communications Summit. “Some of these primary races are crazy,” Ripley said. He cited Ohio,...
NFL
Deadline

Disney+ Will Have Fewer Commercials Than Hulu, But Buyer Demand Is “Extraordinary”, Ad Chief Rita Ferro Says; Netflix And Other Newcomers Should Note “It Isn’t Easy”

Click here to read the full article. Rita Ferro, president of ad sales for Disney, said the forthcoming ad-supported tier of Disney+ will have a less “robust” amount of ads compared with Hulu. That disparity, at least initially, will mainly be because about 65% of subscribers come to the streaming service for movies, which don’t lend themselves to commercial interruption. “Movies are the reason people come to the platform, and movies have a different ad load,” she explained. The family-friendly nature of Disney+ will also limit the scope to “four-quadrant” advertisers. Disney last evening hosted its upfronts pitch to advertisers and...
NFL
Deadline

Marnie Schulenburg Dies: ‘As The World Turns’, ‘One Life To Live’ Actress Was 37

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, with reunion video Marnie Schulenburg, the Daytime Emmy-nominated actress who played Alison Stewart on As the World Turns from 2007 to 2010, died Tuesday of metastatic breast cancer at a hospital in Bloomfield, NJ. She was 37. Her death was confirmed by Kyle Luker at Industry Entertainment. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Schulenburg was the wife of actor Zack Robidas, who plays the right-wing TV journalist Mark Ravenhead on HBO’s Succession. Born in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Schulenburg moved to New York City in 2006 to audition for acting roles, soon taking part in...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Deadline

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Invests in Delivery Platform Gopuff

Click here to read the full article. Bob Iger has become an investor in and advisor to Gopuff, a nine-year old commerce platform first started by two Philadelphia college students to deliver late-night snacks, hookahs and tobacco products. It’s expanded significantly since then and is looking to the former Disney CEO and chairman to help deepen its consumer engagement and growth globally. “Bob Iger is one of the most important and visionary business leaders of this generation. He defined consumer engagement, product innovation, and organizational excellence,” said Gopuff co-founder and co-CEO Yakir Gola. “I am so proud and excited that Bob is...
NFL
Deadline

Amber Heard Acquaintance Tells $50M Trial Of Actress’ “Swollen Face” After Fight With “Wasted” Johnny Depp – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, 1:48 PM PT: A “wasted” Johnny Depp left a “visibly very upset” Amber Heard with a “swollen face” after an alleged 2016 fight, an acquaintance of the actress told a Virginia courtroom today in the former Pirates of the Caribbean star’s $50 million defamation trial. “It looked like she had been hit in some way,” Elizabeth Marz said in a November 2019 video deposition played for Judge Penny Azcarete, the jury and on-lookers on Wednesday afternoon. Describing that spring night at Depp and Heard’s DTLA penthouse residences six years ago, the close friend...
NFL
Deadline

Cannes 2022 Photos: Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise, Anne Hathaway & More Hit The Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. The 75th Cannes Film Festival is in full swing, with Julia Roberts making an appearance at the premiere of director James Gray’s ‘Armageddon Time’ alongside Anne Hathaway, Aishwarya Rai and jury member Rebecca Hall. Just one day before, Top Gun: Maverick landed with a star-studded flourish as the movie’s principals — including Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm — were joined on the red carpet by Eva Longoria, Elle Fanning, Viola Davis and more. Click on the photo above to see a gallery from these events as well as images from the festival’s opening ceremony. More from Deadline'Armageddon Time' Cannes Premiere: James Gray Chokes Up During Emotional Speech After Standing OvationPeter Bart: It's Back To The Future For The Box Office If 'Top Gun' Sequel Hits StratosphereCannes Review: Director James Gray's 'Armageddon Time'Best of DeadlineOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates Set2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The 95th Oscars, Emmys, Tonys & MoreAwards Season Red Carpet Photos: Grammys, Oscars, SAG Awards & More
MOVIES
Variety

IFC Films Buys Cristian Mungiu’s ‘R.M.N.’ Ahead of Cannes Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. IFC Films has acquired North American rights to “R.M.N.,” the new film from acclaimed writer, director and producer Cristian Mungiu, ahead of its world premiere in Cannes this week. It’s a grand reunion for the indie studio and the director, marking their fifth distribution collaboration. IFC Films will release “R.M.N.” theatrically in 2022. It may have been a wise preemptive buy. The director’s films tend to get an award-winning reception in the South of France. Mungiu previously won the Palme d’Or in 2007 for “4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days,” a drama about...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

83K+
Followers
29K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy