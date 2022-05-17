CCHA welcomes Augustana University as 9th member

Bowling Green State University hockey will soon have a new conference rivalry.

The Central Collegiate Hockey Association on Tuesday announced Augustana University as its ninth member, beginning immediately as a voting member and on a 16-game transitional playing schedule beginning in the 2023-24 season.

“We are very pleased to welcome Augustana University into the CCHA,” league board of directors chair Faith Hensrud said in a news release . “The commitment Augustana University has to academic excellence mirrors that of all the teams in the CCHA and will add to our overall excellence as a league.”

Augustana will also play a transitional schedule in 2024-25 before starting a full league slate in 2025-26.

The university in October announced the addition of a men’s ice hockey program, which was scheduled to begin play in 2023. They broke ground on the 3,000-seat on-campus Midco Arena, and the university hired former University of Minnesota assistant Garrett Raboin as its head coach in April.

“We had a lot of long and healthy discussions this past year among our CCHA members about Augustana and potentially adding them,” Bowling Green coach Ty Eigner said. “They are committed to Division I hockey and ultimately will be a very good addition to our league.”

Augustana is the second addition to the CCHA in as many off-seasons. St. Thomas made the jump from Division III to Division I prior to the start of last season. The CCHA re-formed after a seven-year hiatus and began play with eight members. Bowling Green competed in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association from 2013 to 2020.

Located in Sioux Falls, S.D., Augustana University has a total enrollment of 2,100 students, and it primarily competes in Division II athletics in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Hockey was added as its 15th varsity sport and will be the first to play on the Division I level.

SCHEDULE RELEASE: BGSU has announced its full 2022-23 season schedule, which begins Oct. 1 and 2 with a CCHA matchup at Northern Michigan.

The Falcons are slated to play in 34 games, with 26 of those as CCHA matchups. BGSU will play 19 games at the Slater Family Ice Arena, which is the most since the 2008-09 season.

After the opening trip, BGSU will entertain a pair of home-and-home nonconference series in early October. The Falcons travel to Michigan State on Oct. 7, before making their home debut Oct. 8 against the Spartans. The following weekend, the Falcons host Western Michigan Oct. 14, and will travel to Kalamazoo Oct. 15.

After playing an all-CCHA schedule from Oct. 28 through Dec. 10, Bowling Green will button up for a home-and-home series rematch with Ohio State beginning Dec. 16. The Falcons host the Buckeyes Dec. 16, and the Buckeyes host the Falcons on Dec. 17. Last season, Ohio State swept the home-and-home against the Falcons, but the game in Columbus went to overtime, and the game at BGSU was decided by one goal.

The Falcons will host RPI in their final nonconference series on Dec. 29 and 30.

On Jan. 27, BGSU will host the U.S. National Development Team for an exhibition. The regular season concludes on the weekend of Feb. 24 when the Falcons host Northern Michigan for two games.