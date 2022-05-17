ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

InvestorNewsBreaks – Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) to Deploy ASR Service for Fortune 500 Distribution Center

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a Kentucky-based Fortune 500 distribution center is the latest client to subscribe to its Autonomous Security Robot (“ASR”) service. The announcement reads, “Distribution, manufacturing and shipping warehouses have...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asr#Fortune 500#Distribution Center#Investornewsbreaks#Kscp#Autonomous Security Robot#Knightscope Com
HIT Consultant

HealthStream Acquires Continuing Education Platform CloudCME

HealthStream, a provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced the completion of its acquisition of the remaining equity interest of CloudCME, a Nashville-based healthcare technology company with a nationwide customer base. – The acquisition expands HealthStream’s presence as a market leader in healthcare continuing education...
NASHVILLE, TN
pymnts

Quark.ai Launches Autonomous B2B eCommerce Support After Fortune 500 Pilot

Autonomous customer/field support platform Quark.ai on Wednesday (May 18) launched its autonomous support platform for B2B eCommerce after completing a pilot program of the offering with a Fortune 500 company that sells millions of high-tech products online. According to a company press release, Quark.ai Autonomous B2B eCommerce Support provides accurate...
SOFTWARE
Engadget

Oura sues smart ring rival Circular for allegedly copying technology

Even smart rings aren't immune to patent wars. Wareable notes Oura has sued fledgling rival Circular for allegedly violating patents covering both ring design and biometric data collection. Circular's upcoming wearable allegedly copies Oura's work by both stuffing electronics into a cavity and gathering info to generate an overall energy score.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Stayntouch Property Management Integrates With Tabit Point-of-Sale Systems for Mobile In-Stay Dining

Cloud-based hotel property management and contactless tech platform Stayntouch on Tuesday (May 17) integrated with mobile-first hospitality platform Tabit, which specializes in hotel restaurants, according to a joint press release. Stayntouch’s cloud-native mobile PMS can be accessed from anywhere with any device and allows hotels to earn primary and ancillary...
SOFTWARE
Engadget

You can practice for a job interview with Google AI

Never mind reading generic guides or practicing with friends — Google is betting that algorithms can get you ready for a job interview. The company has launched an Interview Warmup tool that uses AI to help you prepare for interviews across various roles. The site asks typical questions (such as the classic "tell me a bit about yourself") and analyzes your voiced or typed responses for areas of improvement. You'll know when you overuse certain words, for instance, or if you need to spend more time talking about a given subject.
TECHNOLOGY

