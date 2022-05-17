ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jo Daviess County, IL

Jo Daviess County deputies respond to 2 single-vehicle crashes

KWQC
 4 days ago

KWQC

Davenport police investigating Castlewood Apartments shots fired call

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a shots fired call Saturday night from Castlewood Apartments on Emerald Drive. Officers on scene say they responded to the call around 7:30p.m. TV 6 Crews at the scene could see more than a dozen evidence markers, including one near...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Davenport Police identify victim in fatal overnight motorcycle accident

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police have identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday night. Police say the victim is 56-year-old Michael Vickers of Davenport, and the investigation is still ongoing. Vickers was transported to Genesis Hospitals where the motorcycle driver died from crash-related injuries. Officials...
DAVENPORT, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Two Persons Sent to the Hospital Following Two Vehicle Crash

On Tuesday May 17 Ogle County Deputies along with the Lynn-Scott Rock Fire/Ems personnel responded to the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Maple Street in Davis Junction for a two vehicle accident with injuries. After investigation, it was determined that a Toyota Tacoma being driving by 66-year-old Robert Hoovler of...
DAVIS JUNCTION, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man killed in fiery Polo head-on crash

POLO, Ill. (WTVO) — One man was killed and another injured in a fiery crash in Polo early Thursday morning. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by a 37-year-old man, crossed the center line in the 13000 block of W. Milledgeville Road around 6:43 a.m. The car crashed head-on […]
POLO, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police investigate shots fired, vehicle hit tree

Police in Galesburg are investigating an incident of shots fired and a vehicle hitting a tree. The Galesburg Police Department received a report Thursday, May 19 at approximately 6:19 p.m. of shots fired in the 1100 block of East North Street, as well as reports of a vehicle striking a tree in the area.
GALESBURG, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

49-year-old man seriously injured, flown to the hospital after rollover crash near Hebron

A 49-year-old man was charged after he rolled his car over near Hebron and had to be flown by medical helicopter to the hospital Thursday evening. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District responded around 8 p.m. Thursday to the 14100 block of Nichols Road in unincorporated Hebron. McHenry County Sheriff’s Office […]
HEBRON, IL
WQAD

Police investigating after shots fired at Galesburg home Thursday

GALESBURG, Ill. — The Galesburg Police Department has asked the public for information into a shots-fired incident that occurred Thursday, May 19 on East North Street. According to a news release, police received reports of shots fired and a car striking a tree at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of North Street, near Lighthouse Baptist Church.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Crew on scene to repair water main break on Highway 61

CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear. Kristin Webb, 24, is wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a charge of armed robbery. CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear on firearm charge. Updated: 5...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
KWQC

No injuries reported in Galesburg gunfire incident

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - No injuries were reported in a gunfire incident Thursday, the Galesburg Police Department said. Around 6:19 p.m., police received a report of gunfire in the 1100 block of East North Street. Police also received reports of a vehicle striking a tree in the area, according to a media release.
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Police respond to vehicle accident in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to an accident involving at least two vehicles Wednesday night. Police have partially blocked off the intersection of Kimberly Street and Fairmount Avenue, and TV6 crew on scene says it appears that a motorcycle and a car were involved in the accident. This...
DAVENPORT, IA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Coal Valley police investigate bar fight

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Coal Valley police are investing a fight at Crabby’s Bar that injured a person in April. The Coal Valley Police Department responded to Crabby’s Bar, in the 800 block of West 1st Street for a reported fight on April 23. According to police...
COAL VALLEY, IL
x1071.com

Lafayette County Man Arrested For Disorderly Conduct

Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to Lancaster Road in Darlington Township for a disorderly conduct complaint just after 12noon Wednesday. According to a release, 69 year old Thomas Ellefson of Darlington was arrested for Disorderly Conduct. Ellefson was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he was booked and released.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One killed in head-on crash in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — One person has died and another was critically injured in a fatal head-on crash in Rock County. Sheriff’s deputies and Janesville fire crews responded to Roherty Road on State Highway 11 on Monday afternoon where a Chevrolet Silverado, headed westbound, crossed the center line and hit a Ford F-550. The […]
ROCK COUNTY, WI
KWQC

Teen injured in shooting near Davenport elementary school Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday following a shooting in the area, police said. Around 12:57 p.m., Davenport police responded to the 2700 block of McKinley Avenue and found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg, according to a media release.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

QC family honors its family member killed on old I-74 bridge

Day 3: Iowa High School State Track and Field Meet. Action from the final day of the Iowa High School State Track and Field meet. The volunteers focused on cleaning up alleyways and sidewalks between the Centennial Bridge and Fifth Avenue, and 15th Street through 24th Street.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: May 17-19

OREGON — On May 17 at approximately 6:38 p.m. deputies along with Lynn-Scott-Rock Fire/EMS personnel responded to the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Maple Street in Davis Junction for a two-vehicle accident with injuries. After investigation, it was determined that a blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma being driving by Robert Hoovler, 66, of Davis Junction, was traveling westbound on Chicago Avenue approaching Maple Street. At that time, a black 2008 Mercedes-Benz S550, being driven by Stephanie Smith, 43, of Rockford, failed to yield the right of way while traveling north on Maple Street through the intersection. The Toyota struck the Mercedes-Benz on the passenger side causing disabling damage to both vehicles. Hoovler and a single occupant of the Tacoma were uninjured. Smith and single occupant of the Mercedes-Benz were transported to a nearby hospital for suspected minor injuries. Smith was issued a citation for failure to yield at an intersection and given a return court date.
OGLE COUNTY, IL

