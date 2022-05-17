ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolfe Releasing Acquires Antonia Campbell-Hughes’ SXSW Award Winner ‘It Is In Us All’

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Wolfe Releasing has acquired North American rights to Antonia Campbell-Hughes ’ first narrative feature, It Is In Us All , in which she stars alongside Cosmo Jarvis ( Peaky Blinders ), Claes Bang ( The Northman ) and newcomer Rhys Mannion, slating it for release in theaters and on digital this fall.

The thriller picked up from Sphere Films centers on Hamish (Jarvis), who is forced to confront his self-destructive core when a violent car crash involving precocious teenager, Evan (Mannion), challenges him to face his truth. It made its world premiere at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival, there winning a Special Jury Prize for Extraordinary Cinematic Vision. Emma Foley and Tamryn Reinecke of Pale Rebel Productions produced the pic, with Conor Barry of Savage Productions exec producing.

It Is In Us All embraces a setting that is without geography. It was integral for me that this story sit in the universal and the ambiguous,” said Campbell-Hughes. “Wolfe Releasing has an honorable and long-standing dedication to cinema in its purest form. I am delighted for my film to have found its place with them.”

“We are excited that everyone has responded so well to this gem of a film and that key territories stepped up immediately,” said Sphere Films’ Co-President, Anick Poirier.

“It is thrilling to find such a bold new voice in filmmaking such as Antonia Campbell-Hughes with It Is In Us All ,” added Wolfe Releasing’s Vice President of Content, Evan Schwartz. “Commanded by a mesmerizing breakout leading performance from Cosmo Jarvis, a story that transcends genres and an outstanding critically acclaimed launch at SXSW, we look forward to sharing the film with audiences this year.”

Founded in 1985, Wolfe Releasing has backed such popular LGBTQ+ films as The Obituary of Tunde Johnson , Ahead of the Curve , Milkwater , Adam , Retablo , Jules of Light and Dark , 1985 , Anchor and Hope and Just Friends . Additional upcoming releases include Death and Bowling , The Sixth Reel , Nelly & Nadine and the Italian LGBTQIA+ dramedy Blessed Boys ( La Santa Piccola ). Schwartz negotiated the deal for It Is In Us All on behalf of Wolfe Releasing, with Sphere Films’ Poirier on behalf of the filmmakers.

