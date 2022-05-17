ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Edwin Browning

Cover picture for the articleJames Edwin Browning, Bellville, passed away May 14, 2022, at the age of 94. He was born February 10, 1928, in Cromona, KY, to Bill and Mollie (Baker) Browning. James graduated in 1947 from David Lipscomb High School in Nashville, TN. On June 11, 1950, James married Betty Fern...

Jerry Allen “Chick” Cicolani Sr.

Jerry Allen “Chick” Cicolani Sr., 83, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Jerry was born October 8, 1938, in Mansfield, Ohio, to George and Florence (Ward) Cicolani. He served in the United States Army as a medic. Jerry retired as a Captain in 1992 after 29 years of service with the Mansfield Fire Department.
Richard “Dick” C. Thomas

Richard “Dick” C. Thomas, age 89, of Mansfield passed away late Sunday evening, May 15, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born Richard Carl Thomas at his family’s home in Edison, Ohio, on July 29th, 1932, he was the son of the late Bessie May (Smith) and Orland F. Thomas. Dick was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving during the Korean War. He exemplified the motto, Semper Fi, throughout his life. He retired after 43 years of service with General Motors where he worked as a tool and die maker. He was a skilled mechanic and enjoyed restoring cars and tractors. Dick loved his farm and being outdoors in general. He was a gun enthusiast who enjoyed hunting alongside his beloved Irish Setters. He was a member of the NRA Golden Eagles and a staunch supporter of everyone’s Second Amendment rights.
Halley G. Weaver

Halley G. Weaver of Mansfield passed away on May 17, 2022, at age 78 after a battle with brain cancer. His whole life revolved around his love of sports and his family. Halley graduated from Perry High School in Perry, Ohio, in 1962, where he participated in football, basketball, and track. He also played baseball in the summer. He was inducted into the Perry High School All Athletic Hall of Fame in 1993. Halley was President of his Senior Class.
Genesis Row project provides sober living for those in recovery

MANSFIELD – Douglas Picheco turned off the push mower and crossed the street. He was shirtless, dressed in blue jeans and a baseball cap with “US NAVY VETERAN” sewn on it. Picheco worked to catch his breath under a cloudless, blue sky. I encouraged him to take...
richlandsource.com

'Abandon the old, build the new:' Mansfield takes next step on 4th Street storm sewer project

MANSFIELD -- It began with the collapse and ultimate emergency bypass of a forgotten 19th century storm sewer system near Bowman and Third streets almost a year ago. The final leg of the ultimate replacement of an aging pipe is expected to begin this fall when an estimated $800,000 project installs and connects a new 36-inch line from Fourth Street to Touby's Run.
MANSFIELD, OH

