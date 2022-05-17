James Edwin Browning

Richard “Dick” C. Thomas, age 89, of Mansfield passed away late Sunday evening, May 15, 2022, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born Richard Carl Thomas at his family’s home in Edison, Ohio, on July 29th, 1932, he was the son of the late Bessie May (Smith) and Orland F. Thomas. Dick was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving during the Korean War. He exemplified the motto, Semper Fi, throughout his life. He retired after 43 years of service with General Motors where he worked as a tool and die maker. He was a skilled mechanic and enjoyed restoring cars and tractors. Dick loved his farm and being outdoors in general. He was a gun enthusiast who enjoyed hunting alongside his beloved Irish Setters. He was a member of the NRA Golden Eagles and a staunch supporter of everyone’s Second Amendment rights.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO