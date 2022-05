Orchestra of New Spain will celebrate the Texas roots of Juneteenth for the second year with a range of classical music and song by Black composers. Performances are at 7 p.m. June 9 at Zion Lutheran Church at 6121 E. Lovers Lane, at 7:30 p.m. June 10 at Lewisville Grand Theater at 100 N. Charles Street in Lewisville, and at 6:30 p.m. June 11 at St. Paul Lutheran Church and Christian Academy at 5725 S. Marsalis Avenue in Dallas.

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO