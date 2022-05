I was stunned to read in the recent article Los Alamos National Lab would get over a $1B bump in proposed budget and that the Department of Energy’s FY 2023 spending in the Land of Enchantment will exceed New Mexico’s entire state budget by nearly a billion dollars ($9.4 billion vs. $8.5 billion). Out of that, over 70% will be for programs that seek to indefinitely preserve existing nuclear weapons and build new plutonium “pit” bomb cores for new-design nuclear weapons. Further, much of the remaining money supports those nuclear weapons programs, such as $450 million for the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, the dump for future radioactive wastes from expanded pit production.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 13 HOURS AGO