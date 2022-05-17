ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPD investigating shooting death of 19-year-old

By Drew Scofield
 2 days ago
A 19-year-old male was shot and killed in Cleveland Monday night following an argument with two other individuals near East 109th Street and Dove Avenue in the city's Union-Miles Park neighborhood.

According to Cleveland police, it happened around 7:20 p.m. in the 10900 block of Dove Avenue.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the 19-year-old got into an argument with two men and left the area but "threatened to return," police said.

Three people were standing in a driveway when the 19-year-old came back and started shooting at them.

Two of those individuals returned fire, and the 19-year-old was fatally shot in the neck. Cleveland EMS took the teen to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 51-year-old woman, who resides at the address where the shooting occurred, was grazed on the leg by a bullet. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The matter remains under investigation.

