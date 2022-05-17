ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘One for the future’ – Dejan Kulusevski should be a transfer priority for Tottenham this summer, says Spurs legend King

By Joshua Mbu
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

TOTTENHAM legend Ledley King has urged his former club to sign Dejan Kulusevski permanently in the summer.

The ex-defender labelled Juventus loanee Kulusevski as "one for the future".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JjWDo_0fhCkrjK00
Ledley King has urged Tottenham to sign Dejan Kulusevski permanently this summer Credit: Getty

Sweden international Kulusevski has been a revelation since joining up with Antonio Conte on an initial 18-month loan deal.

The 22-year-old has contributed three goals and eight assists in 19 games for the club.

Spurs have the option to make the move permanent for a bargain £25million this summer, which will increase to £33.5m should Spurs wait until the end of the loan spell, or if Kulusevski plays more than half of Spurs' matches.

And King reckons tying Kulusevski down in the summer would be a smart piece of business for the club.

Although the former defender admitted he didn't know too much about Kulusevski before he signed for Spurs.

But when quizzed on whether the club could make a permanent move this summer, King told SunSport: "You would think so. He has been a great fit for the club.

"He came in, and to tell the truth I didn't know too much about him, but he seemed to fit in straight away with the pace and the physicality.

"Both him and [Rodrigo] Bentancur have come in and adapted well. They're the right players for the Premier League."

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed Tottenham have already set aside £68m to make Kulusevski and Cristiano Romero's loan moves permanent this summer.

King went on to suggest Kulusevski has the talent to star for the club for years to come, and will "only get better" as he continues to develop.

"Fair play to the people who brought them into the club and recognised their fit.

"They've been so impressive. They came straight into the team and that doesn't happen often for players who come in January.

"Kulusevski is one for the future, he is at a great age and he'll only get better."

