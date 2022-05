Year two working with a Pathways to a Healthy Kansas Grant has been one of progress for the Live Well Geary County organization. Susan Jagerson, Live Well Executive Director, noted that they received a grant from Pathways to create a food system plan with work on the overall food system for the county. That plan will be taken to city and county leaders to be considered for adoption. "It has some really good recommendations and actions that we can take to improve our overall food system in the county."

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO