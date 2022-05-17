ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Home of the Week: This Insane $26 Million Utah ‘Log Cabin’ Has a Helipad and Heated Driveways

By Emma Reynolds
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=328mLI_0fhCkUcj00

Click here to read the full article.

In our unpredictable times, it doesn’t hurt to have a backup plan. While the seller of this sprawling compound, who wishes to remain anonymous, might not be a doomsday prepper, all of the safe rooms and spy-like features in his residence serve a purpose.

A cabin might conjure up images of a quaint log home, but this Utah residence at 7600 E. Deer Knoll Drive is anything but simple. Located just 40 minutes outside of Park City, the place—which took four years to complete—spans 12,377 square feet, which includes the detached garage and the main residence. The latter has six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, and a bunk room featuring multiple queen-sized beds—perfect for a large family with young kids or a multi-generational family with grandchildren. The detached garage connects to the main house via a 160-foot underground tunnel, whose design was inspired by an old mine shaft from when Utah was a mining hub in the mid-19th century.

“The owner really likes to snowmobile, and the detached garage is where he typically stores his snowmobiles and off-road vehicles,” says co-listing agent Kerry Oman with Summit Sotheby’s International Realty. “When you come home and it’s snowing or raining or you simply don’t want to walk outside in the elements, you can use the tunnel. It’s one of the neatest structures ever and made using reclaimed wood. It also has heating and air conditioning.” However, even if you walk outside from the garage to the residence in the thick of winter, you won’t encounter much snow, as all of the driveways are heated.

Being so close to Park City, the home enjoys easy access to world-class skiing, dining and hotels, but you feel worlds away. The 50-acre property actually encompasses five lots—so the future buyer could build four additional homes or structures—and it is bordered by the Uinta National Forest, which has over two million acres of unspoiled land. The closest neighbor is about half a mile from the edge of the property, so you feel completely in your own world. The home was build as a second residence for the the owner and his family (they live nearby), and Oman says he chose the location for its proximity to fly fishing on the Provo River, snowmobiling terrain and other outdoor pursuits.

The seller designed a modern log cabin in the heart of nature, but his goal was always to capitalize on current technology in an effort to be completely off-the-grid and have a home that is totally self-reliant. There are three sources of power, including eight 41 kilowatt solar arrays that produce enough power to fully operate the home; 300 kilowatt hours of battery backup; and a commercial backup generator, should all else fail. This also includes its own septic system, six 1,000-gallon propane tanks, a commercial water filtration system, 1,000 gallons of water storage and several wells throughout the property.

“Power is available in this location, but the knowledge and comfort level of being able to be off the grid was important,” Oman says. “Not that they are expecting anything to happen, but they wanted to have that full capability.”

Erin Eldredge, co-listing agent with Summit Sotheby’s International Realty, says the battery storage is significant, and they did a lot of preservation outside of the battery power in terms of sustainability.

The logs used for the home’s construction came from the nearby canyon and local forest in an effort to incorporate the local surroundings. They were shipped to Idaho to be hand-carved before they were brought back on site and reassembled into the structures you see now. They also used lots of reclaimed wood, like in the tunnel, bunk room, doors and some cabinetry.

“They spent a lot of time on the home, especially with the logs in general,” Eldredge says. “It’s really unique to find a log cabin that has this modern aesthetic. Often with cabins you see a rustic orange feel, but they were able to pull out this neutral tone without painting it. They went through numerous processes to be able to get it that way. To complement this, they hand-selected every finish and material from the wall coverings to the floors to every stone used within the home.”

The owners also bought the land with an existing structure, and instead of tearing it down, they renovated it and built around it. The original structure now houses one of the living areas and one of the seven fireplaces. Each room feels cozy yet spacious, made warm and inviting by sumptuous materials, vaulted ceilings, wide living areas and plenty of natural light. The large windows perfectly frame the surrounding mountain views. Of all the rooms, the primary bedroom is most impressive. Not only is it supported by massive single logs, but it has a loft-style seating area on the second level, a wood-burning fireplace and a massive volume of space that makes it feel even larger than it is. The primary bathroom has a beautiful copper tub overlooking the surroundings.

The home was also built for entertaining, as evidenced by the modern kitchen and the fabulous dining area that connects to even more living room space. Meanwhile, hotel-like amenities can be found on the lower level, which has a movie theater with state-of-the-art technology and an in-ground hot tub that could easily be mistaken for a pool because of its size. There’s even an automatic dehumidification system.

“It’s a really, really big hot tub right across from the theater,” Oman says. “You could actually sit in the hot tub and watch a movie.”

There’s also a game area on this level and another massive game room or party space on the second floor of the detached garage. There’s even a garage in the main house that can house three vehicles. Perhaps one of the coolest features is the vaulted safe room, secured with double reinforced concrete; it has a bathroom, fridge and houses the home’s security. Oman says that a private gate is currently being added to the front of the home and there’s also the Savant smart-home technology, which controls lighting, climate, entertainment and security features.

“The safe room serves a couple purposes,” Oman says. “One, hunting is a big thing here in Utah. People with guns need a place to lock those up, so it acts as a safe location to keep firearms. It also houses the property’s extensive security system, which includes cameras that are wired into a central hub and can be controlled from the safe room. You can keep anything in here, like precious documents, but you can also go down and close it off in the case of an emergency. That’s not really why they built it, but it’s just more of a secure location.”

The other amazing feature is the private helipad just next to the garage. Whether for recreation or for easier travel, the helipad makes it quick to go from Heber Valley Airport straight to the house. Of course, the outdoors are always right at your doorstep. In addition to the surrounding nature, there is 4,000 square feet of deck space to enjoy sunsets and outdoor dining. Eldredge says that while the owner never had horses, there are plenty of spaces to build a barn and other equestrian structures.

The home is being sold completely turnkey with all furnishings, fixtures and decor.

Check out more images of the property below:

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 3

Related
luxuryrealestate.com

Just listed - 5 Bedroom Townhome located in Pinebrook community of Park City, Utah

5 Bedrooms | 3 Full Baths | 1 Partial Bath | 3,007 Sq Ft | .10 Acres. Freshly painted townhome is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in lower Pinebrook. This townhome features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 4 separate common areas including the fireplace sitting area off of the kitchen. There are vaulted ceilings in the living room, a loft on the 2nd floor, a downstairs family room with a gas fireplace, and 2nd small kitchen for extended gathering spaces and entertaining. The home allows for additional areas for a larger family and more options for space and privacy. New carpet and a new furnace were installed last year. A new roof was put on in 2014, along with the kitchen and bathrooms being updated then. The exterior paint, which is planned for this Summer, has already been paid for by the sellers.
PARK CITY, UT
domino

Gen-Zers Are Indeed Buying Houses in the City Predicted to Be Most Popular in 2022

At the end of 2021, all eyes were still on Austin as the city in America where everyone wanted to move. In fact, the market there was so hot that one homeowner’s house value jumped $100,000 in less than a year. But these days, at least when it comes to young, first-time buyers, moving out West is more appealing than settling down in the Lone Star State. According to the latest data from Lending Tree, Gen-Zers (those born between 1997 and 2012) are in favor of putting down roots in Salt Lake City. The news shouldn’t come as a total shock, as just this past December, Realtor.com’s team of forecasters predicted it would be the most popular place to buy a home this year, thanks to its scenic biking and hiking trails and easy access to outdoor recreation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Utah State
Utah Real Estate
Local
Utah Business
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Business
Park City, UT
Real Estate
ABC4

Newly remodeled store celebrates grand opening in Utah

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Residents of Spanish Fork are officially invited to start saving money and living better at the area’s new newly remodeled Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 898 S 2550 E as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The Spanish Fork Walmart will host a celebratory event open to the public on […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
gastronomicslc.com

New Murray food hall amongst latest food openings

It’s been a busy old month since the last roundup of new openings in Utah; if you’ve managed to snaffle your way through all twenty in the weeks since, well, in short order: what’s wrong with you? I salute you. Can I join you? Yes, yes, stop with the blathering, you’re here to unearth what’s next to eat. Here it is. Oh that burrito? You’ll need to keep reading to find out…
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Gadget seen on ‘Shark Tank’ may help Utahns save water

UTAH (ABC4) – Drought conditions continue to plague Utah and other western states so many are left wondering how they can help save water. One “as seen on Shark Tank” gadget can help save time, energy, and water. ABC4 spoke with Cyndi Bray, the inventor of ‘Wad-Free’. Bray created her invention after spending hours rewashing […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Tire prices skyrocket in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Car prices continue to rise in our supply-choked, high demand market. Shoppers may now also have to spend more than they would like on new tires. ABC4 spoke with Nate Nickel, a manager at Big O Tires in Cottonwood Heights, UT. Nickel says that tire prices have gone up “like […]
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike D
TownLift

SNAPPED: Moose Mooching

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shared this video of a male moose mooching some lawn irrigation with a reminder to #slowtheflow. Standard lawn watering is the equivalent of 1/2 […]
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

UDOTs major construction projects this summer

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has announced its construction calendar for the summer of 2022. In all, UDOT spokesperson John Gleason said the department has 175 construction projects planned for the year. Construction will start in Utah County between Spanish Fork and Springville. They’re...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Utah Valley#Helipad#Housing List
lehifreepress.com

Osmond Design takes first step toward new location in Traverse Mountain

The Lehi City Planning Commission dispatched an unusually brief agenda in a record-breaking 15 minutes at their May 12 meeting. “You don’t want to discuss a comma in the code for an hour?” joked Commissioner Greg Jackson when all the business was wrapped up so quickly. The commissioners gave themselves a round of applause after adjourning.
LEHI, UT
ABC4

Power outage affects thousands in Weber County

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A power outage has left thousands without electricity throughout Weber County on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Power says over 2,000 residents are currently affected. The cause of the power outage is not yet known and officials are still investigating the source. Crews are currently working to restore power as soon as […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Bear causes Highway 89 closure in Ephraim

EPHRAIM, Utah — Police in Ephraim shut down Highway 89 for a brief time Tuesday so a bear could cross the roadway safely. A caller contacted police after seeing the bear near the Pioneer Cemetery. A Facebook post said the caller was concerned a car would hit the bear.
EPHRAIM, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
ABC4

Utah’s own Top Gun pilot

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been nearly 40 years since the original Top Gun movie came out. For one Utah man though, it has nearly been the same amount of time since he served in the Top Gun program. The Top Gun program was created in 1969 as a way to reduce aviation deaths and […]
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Fried Chicken Restaurants in Salt Lake City, Utah

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The combination of fried chicken and ramen is not so common. But this is one of the best ways to eat fried chicken. The soup, noodles, some veggies, and pieces of your favourite comfort food make up this restaurant's best meal. Who wouldn't love a big warm bowl of ramen and fried chicken?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

International food you can get right here in Utah

Courtney Ottis revisits us today in the studio to show us three different spots to explore international cuisines and flavors. If you’re looking for your new favorite spot, look no further than these three restaurants!. La Garnache: The owners of this restaurant hail from Mexico City, bringing the city’s...
HERRIMAN, UT
Robb Report

Robb Report

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy