ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Passenger Dies On Flight From Seattle To Nashville

By Sarah Tate
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XQSeS_0fhCjvE100
Photo: Getty Images

A passenger on a cross-country flight died mid-flight on Monday (May 16), officials confirmed.

An Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Nashville was interrupted Monday afternoon when a passenger died on the plane, per WKRN . The flight arrived at Nashville International Airport around 3 p.m., and according to a video sent to the news outlet, officials from the medical examiner's office could be seen carrying a gurney with the deceased passenger's body away from the plane.

After news of the passenger's death, Alaska Airlines spokesperson Cole Cosgrove released a statement confirming the news, WSMV reports: "A guess passed away during our flight from Seattle to Nashville [Monday]. Our hearts are with the family. Out of respect for their privacy, we will not be sharing further details."

The identity of the passenger who died has not been released. As of 12 p.m. CT, no additional information is available, including the possible cause of death.

While a passenger dying mid-flight is rare, it has happened before . In 2019, a man flying overseas from Dallas to London suffered an apparent heart attack and couldn't be revived, while a man with coronavirus-like symptoms passed away in 2020 after experiencing a medical emergency on a flight to Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Whale-Watching Boat Hits Whale — Sends Passengers Flying

A well-known tourist attraction in Mexico took a scary turn late last week. A whale-watching boat carrying a group of tourists had a dangerous run-in with a humpback whale while off the coast of La Paz, Mexico. You have to see it to believe it. According to the police, six...
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Popular food boat capsizes and sinks in Florida

A popular floating restaurant capsized and sank in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Sunday. Nobody was injured, but the owner of Jay's Sandbar Food Boat said the vessel is a "total loss." Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said that crews responded to a call of a vessel sinking. "Upon arrival crews found...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
Nashville, TN
Accidents
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Accident#Wkrn#Wsmv
WebMD

Carnival Cruise Passengers Say COVID Overwhelmed Ship

May 5, 2022 – Passengers on a Carnival cruise that docked in Seattle on Tuesday said the ship was overwhelmed after more than 100 people tested positive for COVID-19. Multiple passengers told KING 5, an NBC affiliate in Seattle, that they’re staying in hotels around Seattle to quarantine after testing positive or being exposed to someone with COVID-19. Carnival Cruise Line didn’t confirm how many people tested positive.
SEATTLE, WA
click orlando

Welcome to Florida, the most expensive place to live in US

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is no stranger to the perfect storm, but what’s brewing in the midst of high population growth, the pressure of inflation on the working and middle classes and double-digit rent increases has hit the state with an unflattering title: the least affordable place to live in America.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS News

"Voice in the rubble" victim of Surfside condo collapse identified as music executive Theresa Velasquez by Miami Dade Fire Rescue

Who was the voice in the rubble? That question has been one of the heartbreaking mysteries of the Surfside building collapse. A review by Miami Dade Fire Rescue has concluded that it was Theresa Velasquez, a 36-year-old music industry executive from Los Angeles who was visiting her parents at the Champlain Towers South on the night of the collapse, according to a memo obtained by CBS Miami.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
TMZ.com

Airport Says Iggy Azalea Showed Up Late to Flight, Not American Airlines' Fault

Iggy Azalea claims American Airlines stranded her and her baby, but that might not be the whole truth ... at least, according to airport staff. Airline sources tell TMZ ... the "Fancy" rapper showed up at the airport at 5:30 PM for a 6:00 PM flight. We're told, she was able to check her bags and go through security, but someone in her party got held up going through TSA.
TRAVEL
WRIC TV

Plane carrying 3 crashes on Miami bridge after losing power

MIAMI (WFLA) — A plane was destroyed in a fiery wreck on a bridge in Miami on Saturday afternoon, according to police. The Bay Harbor Police Department said the plane crashed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge that connects Haulover Beach to Bal Harbour. The area was closed to traffic...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Video shows descending Florida plane moments before it crashed onto bridge

A video has emerged showing the final moments before a single-engine plane struck an SUV on a bridge in Florida, killing the pilot and injuring the family of three inside the car.The Cessna 172 plane had lost power when it flew dangerously low above the bridge in Miami on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.The new video showed the plane coming down just a few feet above traffic on the bridge, while a vehicle swerves to avoid it.The SUV it later crashed into was carrying a 34-year-old woman and her two small children, a six-year-old boy and...
MIAMI, FL
CNET

What to Do If Your Flight Is Canceled or Delayed

The good news is people are flying again. The bad news is people are flying again -- and airlines can barely handle the skyrocketing surge in business. In February, the 23 major US airlines carried approximately 54.5 million passengers. That's a boost of 106% over the same time last year, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

United Airlines passenger is arrested for opening plane’s emergency exit and walking onto its WING while jet was taxiing to the gate at Chicago O'Hare

A man was arrested at Chicago O'Hare airport after opening the emergency door and climbing out onto the wing as his plane taxied to the gate. Passengers aboard United Airlines flight 2478 from San Diego were stunned when the man, who has not been identified, ripped open the emergency door in row 21 around 4.30am on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

American Airlines Flight Veers off Runway in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — An American Airlines flight halted its takeoff from a North Carolina airport and ran off the runway on Thursday because of an apparent mechanical problem, an airline spokesperson said. No one was hurt. The spokesperson said American Flight 775, with a crew of six and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Nashville, TN
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville #1 For New Country

 https://thebig98.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy