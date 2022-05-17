Passenger Dies On Flight From Seattle To Nashville

Photo: Getty Images

A passenger on a cross-country flight died mid-flight on Monday (May 16), officials confirmed.

An Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Nashville was interrupted Monday afternoon when a passenger died on the plane, per WKRN . The flight arrived at Nashville International Airport around 3 p.m., and according to a video sent to the news outlet, officials from the medical examiner's office could be seen carrying a gurney with the deceased passenger's body away from the plane.

After news of the passenger's death, Alaska Airlines spokesperson Cole Cosgrove released a statement confirming the news, WSMV reports: "A guess passed away during our flight from Seattle to Nashville [Monday]. Our hearts are with the family. Out of respect for their privacy, we will not be sharing further details."

The identity of the passenger who died has not been released. As of 12 p.m. CT, no additional information is available, including the possible cause of death.

While a passenger dying mid-flight is rare, it has happened before . In 2019, a man flying overseas from Dallas to London suffered an apparent heart attack and couldn't be revived, while a man with coronavirus-like symptoms passed away in 2020 after experiencing a medical emergency on a flight to Los Angeles.