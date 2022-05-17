ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William says he is 'immensely proud' of the Irish Guards and their 'indomitable family spirit' as he presents the regiment with new colours at Windsor Castle

By Monica Greep For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Duke of Cambridge has presented the Irish Guards with their new colours as they prepare to take a lead role in next month's Trooping the Colour.

William, 39, who has been Colonel of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards since 2011, donned the regiment's uniform as he inspected the regiment in a Windsor Castle ceremony attended by the soldiers' friends and families.

The regiment began the ceremony by marching with their old colours through Windsor and the grounds of the castle accompanied by the Band of the Irish Guards and the Corps of Drums.

The Duke of Cambridge has presented the Irish Guards with their new colours ahead of the Trooping of the Colour during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June
Prince William addressed soldiers who will kick off celebrations this summer by Trooping their regiment's Colour in front of Her Majesty in a ceremony in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle

The Duke later inspected the front rank of the regiment before presenting their new colours and addressing the soldiers.

Sharing pictures of the ceremony to Twitter, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official account wrote: 'Presenting new colours to the First Battalion @irish_guards this afternoon.

'I know they will inspire you and your successors to emulate the deeds of the Irish Guardsmen who have gone before as you continue to serve our nation, in conflict or in peace, at home and abroad.'

The regiment was formed in 1900 by order of Her Majesty Queen Victoria in response to the numerous acts of bravery and gallantry shown by Irish soldiers during the Second Boer War.

William, 39, who has been Colonel of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards since 2011, donned the regiment's uniform as he inspected the regiment
William is pictured inspecting the front rank of the regiment before presenting their new colours and addressing the soldiers
Prince William inspects 1st Battalion Irish Guards in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle ahead of their leading role in the Jubilee celebrations 
The regiment began the ceremony by marching with their old colours through Windsor and the grounds of the castle before being inspected by Prince William
Guardsmen of the 1st battalion Irish guards prepare to remove their ceremonial bearskin hats during the parade in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle

Typically presented every decade, the Irish Guard's old colours were presented by the Queen in 2009 but have only now been replaced after delays because of the pandemic.

The Irish Guards will show off their new ceremonial flag at Trooping the Colour on Thursday 2 June.

Up to 1450 soldiers of the Household Division and The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery will be taking part in the event, which will be part of the four days of festivities celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Up to 400 musicians from the Massed Bands will also be present, whilst 200 soldiers from the 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards will line The Mall.

The Queen is expected to watch from the palace balcony as more than 70 aircraft complete Her Majesty's birthday parade with a six-minute flypast.

The Duke of Cambridge inspects the front rank of the regiment before presenting their new colours and addressing the soldiers
Colonel of the Irish Guards, Prince William, inspects the 1st battalion in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle
The new regimental colours of the 1st battalion Irish guards is paraded in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle

Dozens of aircraft from the Royal Navy, the Army and Royal Air Force will soar over Buckingham Palace in a special extended flyover.

Following Trooping the Colour, 18 family members will be on the balcony: The Queen; Charles and Camilla; William and Kate with George, Charlotte and Louis; Edward and Sophie and their children Louise and James; Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence; the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester; the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

However Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince Andrew and Prince Andrew's daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, will not.

Guardsmen of the 1st battalion Irish guards give three cheers during the parade in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle
The new regimental colours of the 1st battalion Irish guards is paraded in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle
Pipers of the 1st battalion Irish guards march into the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle where they were presented to the regiment by Prince William
The new regimental colours of the 1st battalion Irish guards is paraded in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle

Although they will not be on the balcony, Harry, Meghan and their children will attend the celebrations, but it is not known at which elements of the four-day Jubilee weekend they could make an appearance.

The balcony appearance, which is often seen as the centrepiece of major royal occasions, including Trooping the Colour and weddings, usually sees the Queen's extended family gather to watch a flypast and is a rare chance for fans to see the entire extended family together.

In paring the list down to just 16 people to avoid potential diplomatic pitfalls, the Queen has been forced to omit a number of well-liked family members including her much-loved grandchildren and their families.

