ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Lionel Messi’s agents deny reports star will become Inter Miami player-owner

By Guardian sport
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tn72D_0fhCjB3x00
Lionel Messi Photograph: Sébastien Bozon/AFP/Getty Images

Lionel Messi will reportedly acquire 35% of shares in Inter Miami and then join the MLS club when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain ends next year.

The report from DirecTV Sports Argentina correspondent Alex Candal on Tuesday indicated “the contract is done and will be signed in August”, despite a series of denials from people close to the Argentina international.

Messi, who owns a condo in Miami Beach, has long been linked with a late-career move to the three-year-old Major League Soccer club. But those rumors were given new life on Monday when Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham posted Instagram photos of himself with PSG stars Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Kylian Mbappe.

Messi’s agents told Le Parisien the report “is completely false, Leo has not yet decided on his future. And if Leo Messi has crossed paths with David Beckham in the last few hours, it is only as part of PSG’s stay in Doha where the former English midfielder plays a role as an ambassador for the next World Cup in Qatar.”

Jorge Mas, Inter Miami’s other prominent co-owner, addressed the long-simmering Messi-to-Miami rumors in Feburary, saying the club would leap at the opportunity to offer the longtime Barcelona star a contract offer when his PSG days are done.

“Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world, his skills have not diminished,” Inter Miami co-owner and executive director Jorge Mas told the Miami Herald back in February.

“I believe, and David [Beckham] has a relationship with him, that if he leaves PSG, at the time he leaves PSG we would love to have Messi as a player at Inter Miami and be part of our community.

“Can it happen? We will push. I’m an optimist at heart - can I see it happening? It’s a possibility.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
David Beckham
BBC

Transfer rumours: Botman, Dembele, Lewandowski, Timber, Messi, Pogba, Dennis

Manchester United have made a move for Lille centre-back Sven Botman as they attempt to beat AC Milan to the signature of the 22-year-old Dutchman. (Football Insider) Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is also a target for Manchester United, with talks believed to be taking place between the two clubs for the 20-year-old Netherlands international. (Mirror)
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inter Miami#Barcelona#Paris Saint Germain#Directv Sports Argentina#Major League Soccer Club#Psg#Bomba De#Futbol Total#English
The Guardian

Why do petrol and diesel prices keep climbing when oil has fallen?

The invasion of Ukraine has upended already-turbulent energy markets and now diesel has hit record highs of 180p a litre – 36% up on January 2020, before the pandemic. EU diplomats are aiming to agree an approach to phasing out Russian oil this month, threatening further disruption which could push diesel and petrol prices even higher. But, against this backdrop, oil prices have actually fallen from their peaks in March in the early weeks of the war. Here’s why those falls are not feeding through to the pumps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Alexander Peckham obituary

My brother, the environmentalist Alexander Peckham, who has died aged 59, co-founded the Centre for Environment and Business in Scotland in 1989 and then went on to establish New Zealand’s largest cider orchard and leading independent cidery. Alex was born in Cambridge, to Catherine (nee King), a paediatric epidemiologist,...
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Country
Qatar
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Guardian

The Guardian

280K+
Followers
71K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy