SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah police make an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a 51-year-old man at an apartment on W. 36th. Around 6:15 a.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 500 block of W. 36th Street. They found James Walter Miller suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO