Carson City, NV

Carson City Sheriff's Office trying to identify retail theft suspects

By News 4, Fox 11 Digital Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying three retail theft suspects. The three suspects, along with a man identified as Manuel...

kkoh.com

Carson City Sheriff’s Office Looking For Shoplifting Team

Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify suspects in what appears to be organized retail theft. May 7th, four suspects pushed out shopping carts of merchandise without paying from the Carson City Kohl’s Department Store at 3871 South Carson Street in Carson City. The suspects left in a gold 2003 Acura MDX. One suspect is Manuel Coleman of Reno. Manuel Coleman and three other different suspects were arrested for retail theft related charges on Wednesday May 11th, by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Fernley. The 2003 Acura has been located by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the three remaining suspects in the May 7 Carson City incident. It is believed the suspects are from the Reno area.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City Sheriff's Office seeks information on juvenile runaway

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance with locating 14-year-old Dante Williams. Williams left his home on May 15 and has not been seen by his parents since. Williams is 5-foot 6-inches, with brown hair and brown eyes. Williams may be carrying a backpack and wearing Jordan sneakers. Williams does not have any medical conditions and is not considered endangered.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Organized retail theft not a victimless crime

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It could be called shoplifting on steroids. Known as “Organized Retail Crime,” it’s growing at a fast rate nationwide. Locally too, law enforcement is handling these cases. A great example of organized retail crime happened at the KOHL’S in Carson City on May...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Texan busted in Carson City on multiple drug counts

A 60-year-old Texan was arrested in Carson City on Wednesday on multiple counts of drug violations as well as two counts as an ex-felon in possession of a firearm. Robert Rodriguez was arrested after a traffic stop on South Roop Street when a deputy spotted him using his cellphone while driving. He drew the deputy’s attention by turning left in front of the police motorcycle, forcing the officer to hit his brakes to avoid a collision.
CARSON CITY, NV
Sparks Police Looking For Robbery Suspects

The Sparks Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people wanted in connection with a robbery at Scheel’s back in April. Police released photos of the suspects who were seen leaving in a grey Pontiac sedan with a rear spoiler.
SPARKS, NV
Stolen vehicle, $800 in groceries recovered by Grass Valley police

Grass Valley police around 1 p.m. Tuesday recovered a vehicle near the 200 block of Dorsey Drive that had been reported stolen out of Chico, police said. The white minivan was first spotted by officers in the Glenbrook Basin when the vehicle passed a K-9 unit along the 200 block of Sutton Way, Sgt. Clint Bates said.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
Home Invasion Suspect in Custody After Day-Long Manhunt

A Susanville man who is suspected of tying a woman up and holding her for hours at gunpoint in a residence on Center Road is now in custody after a daylong manhunt involving the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, the California Highway Patrol and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
SUSANVILLE, CA
#Theft#Carson City Kohl#Secret Witness
LCSO releases more details about Center Road home invasion robbery

A home invasion robbery suspect who tied a woman up and held her for hours at gunpoint is now in the Lassen County Jail after a daylong manhunt on Sunday. At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 14, deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Center Road near Belfast Road for report of a robbery in progress. The reporting party said a suspect had stolen the victim’s vehicle and that gunshots were being fired.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Shirley Horton, Andrew Aguiar In Custody After Fight Turns Deadly At Roseville Homeless Site

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Two people have now been arrested in connection to a fight at a temporary housing site for the homeless that resulted in Roseville’s first homicide of the year, authorities announced Tuesday. Andrew Aguiar, 21, of Sacramento, was arrested hours after the incident and was booked into the South Placer Jail on charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, the Roseville Police Department said. Additionally, Sacramento resident Shirley J. Horton, 19, has now been taken into custody on accusations of being an accessory to the murder. See mugshots of both suspects below. Shirley J. HortonShirley J. Horton, 19 (credit:...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Former Carson High School teacher, coach under police investigation

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Carson High School math teacher and boy's basketball coach Jordan Glover resigned Tuesday, according to a statement from district spokesman Dan Davis. Glover was hired as the school's basketball coach in 2017 after spending several seasons with the Reno Huskies. Carson City Sheriff Ken...
CARSON CITY, NV
Driver of stolen vehicle sought

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol are seeking the driver of this stolen vehicle that crashed into a vehicle parked on Bradley Street in Quincy this afternoon, May 16. The at-large suspect is described as a a Native American middle-aged male wearing a black T-shirt.
QUINCY, CA
South Virginia Street fire destroys outbuilding

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A fire described as suspicious destroyed an outbuilding used as an office Wednesday in the 2100 block of South Virginia Street, the Reno Fire Department said . It was reported as a vegetation fire at 6:03 p.m. There were several outbuildings in the area but only one...
RENO, NV
Man arrested for allegedly firing at victim several times

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is facing weapons charges after an early-morning shooting. The Sparks Police Department says officers were called to the Park Vista Apartments just after midnight Tuesday, May 17 after someone reported being shot at multiple times. Officers tracked down the suspect, identified as Gregory Williams,...
SPARKS, NV
1 person hospitalized after a head-on crash in Reno (Reno, NV)

On Tuesday afternoon, one person suffered injuries following a head-on collision in Reno. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of South McCarran Boulevard and Mayberry Drive. The early reports showed that a vehicle was traveling south when it went over the median and slammed head-on into another car going north.
RENO, NV
Center Road burglary suspect in custody

The Lassen County Sheriff’s office announced they had suspect in custody following an attempted burglary near Center Road. According to the LCSO Facebook page, deputies conducted a search late Saturday night. in the area near Center Road and Belfast Road utilizing handheld thermal imagers. The deputies noticed movement in...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Power restored in Sparks and Reno

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -UPDATE: NV Energy reports power has been restored. ORIGINAL STORY: There are 7,802 customers without power in Washoe County, most in west Sparks around the Rock Boulevard corridor. In Sparks, most outages started around 6:03 p.m. and power is expected to be restored between 7:30 p.m. to...
SPARKS, NV
Multiple fires put up smoke in Reno-Sparks area Wednesday

RENO, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — Throughout the day, residents in the Reno-Sparks area could see plumes of smoke as several separate fires burned on what is, so far, the hottest day of the year. The Reno airport recorded a high of 88 degrees Wednesday. Smoke from...
RENO, NV

