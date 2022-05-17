Carson City Sheriff's Office trying to identify retail theft suspects

Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify suspects in what appears to be organized retail theft. May 7th, four suspects pushed out shopping carts of merchandise without paying from the Carson City Kohl’s Department Store at 3871 South Carson Street in Carson City. The suspects left in a gold 2003 Acura MDX. One suspect is Manuel Coleman of Reno. Manuel Coleman and three other different suspects were arrested for retail theft related charges on Wednesday May 11th, by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Fernley. The 2003 Acura has been located by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the three remaining suspects in the May 7 Carson City incident. It is believed the suspects are from the Reno area.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO