AUA: Immunotherapy Aids Survival in Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

Mucinous adenocarcinoma (MAD), the most common subtype of colonic adenocarcinoma (CA), requires >50% intratumoral mucin. There is limited data regarding the impact of MAD on key lymphocyte subsets and therapeutically critical immune elements. In this study we address: (1) the definition of MAD, (2) grading of MAD, and (3) the impact of MAD and extracellular mucin on intratumoral immune milieu. Estimation of the percentage of intratumoral mucin was performed by two pathologists. Tissue microarrays were stained for immune markers including CD8, CD163, PD-L1, FoxP3, Î²2 microglobulin, HLA class I, and HLA class II. Immunohistochemistry for BRAF V600E was performed. MMR status was determined on immunohistochemistry for MSH2, MSH6, MLH1, PMS2. Manual and automated HALO platforms were used for quantification. The 903 CAs included 62 (6.9%) MAD and 841 CA with â‰¤ 50% mucin. We identified 225 CAs with mucinous differentiation, defined by â‰¥10% mucin. On univariate analysis neither cut point, 50% (p"‰="‰0.08) and 10% (p"‰="‰0.08) mucin, correlated with disease-specific survival (DSS). There were no differences in key clinical, histological and molecular features between MAD and CA with mucinous differentiation. On univariate analysis of patients with MAD, tumor grade correlated with DSS (p"‰="‰0.0001) while MMR status did not (p"‰="‰0.86). There was no statistically significant difference in CD8 (P"‰="‰0.17) and CD163 (P"‰="‰0.05) positive immune cells between MAD and conventional CA. However, deficient (d) MMR MADs showed fewer CD8 (P"‰="‰0.0001), CD163 (P"‰="‰0.0001) and PD-L1 (P"‰="‰0.003) positive immune cells compared to proficient (p)MMR MADs, a finding also seen with at 10% mucin cut point. Although MAD does not impact DSS, this study raises the possibility that the immune milieu of dMMR MADs and tumors with"‰>"‰=10% mucin may differ from pMMR MADs and tumors with <10% mucin, a finding that may impact immune-oncology based therapeutics.

CANCER ・ 21 HOURS AGO