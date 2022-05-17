ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

AUA: Immunotherapy Aids Survival in Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

yaktrinews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, May 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Immunotherapy after surgery helps reduce cancer recurrence in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Urological Association, held from May 13 to 16 in New Orleans. Matthew Galsky, M.D., from the...

www.yaktrinews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Oncolytic Virus Therapy That Destroys Cancer In Solid Tumors Given To First Patient In New Trial

The first patient in a running phase 1 clinical trial has been dosed with a new experimental therapy that uses an engineered virus to selectively kill off cancer cells, Imugene Limited and City of Hope have announced. The novel cancer-killing virus, called CF33-hNIS and also known as VAXINIA, could be used in people that have advanced solid tumors, as preclinical trials in animal models have shown the therapy to be effective in shrinking lung, breast, colon, pancreatic, and ovarian solid tumors.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover effective combination immunotherapy for liver cancer

Researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine have discovered a specific combination immunotherapy that shows promise in the fight against liver cancer. The therapy involves a tumor-suppressing lipid molecule called nanoliposome C6-ceramide (LipC6) and an antibody for cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4 (CTLA4). When used together in this study, LipC6 and the anti- CTLA4 antibody significantly slowed tumor growth and enhanced the strength of tumor-attacking T cells.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New molecular subset of pediatric liver cancer identified

New research from Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Cancer Center characterizes a new molecular type of high-risk pediatric liver cancer. The study, published in the Journal of Hepatology, showed that these tumors have better outcomes when patients were treated by transplantation, rather than by chemotherapy and surgery alone.
CANCER
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bladder Cancer#Immunotherapy#Bristol Myers Squibb#Aids#Healthday News#Miuc#Nivolumab#Pd L1#1 Percent#Nonurothelial
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
ohmymag.co.uk

Cancer: Itchy skin might be an early sign of cancer

The sensation of irritation or discomfort that makes you want to scratch can occur for different reasons. Sometimes, an itchy skin may be an early sign of cancer or a reaction to certain cancer treatments. Because itchiness is quite common and rarely a cause for alarm, knowing if it’s a sign of cancer may be difficult to tell.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

What Is Thymus Cancer?

Thymus cancers are rare types of cancer that start in the cells of the thymus. The thymus is a small organ in your upper chest that helps make lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell, to help fight infections. These cancers often occur along with autoimmune diseases such as myasthenia gravis.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

A new treatment reduces inflammation in multiple sclerosis mice models

A team led by the Institut de Neurociències at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (INc-UAB) managed to reduce chronic inflammation associated with multiple sclerosis in mice thanks to the administration of a type of lipid that mediates inflammation. The team found that these types of mediator substances, responsible for resolving the inflammatory process when it is no longer beneficial, are minimized in people with multiple sclerosis as well as in animal models of the disease. The use of these mediators could become a good strategy for the treatment of this autoimmune disease.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What is the VRd regimen for multiple myeloma?

VRd is a treatment for multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. It is sometimes called RVd. VRd comprises the drugs Velcade, Revlimid, and dexamethasone. Multiple myeloma (MM) is a cancer that forms in white blood cells called plasma cells. Over time, cancerous myeloma cells can clump in bones or bone marrow.
CANCER
biospace.com

Cytokinetics’ Heart Failure Drug Will Have its Day at the FDA

Cytokinetics filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission reporting that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration planned to hold an advisory committee meeting to review its New Drug Application (NDA) for omecamtiv mecarbil. The drug is a small molecule cardiac myosin activator being evaluated in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). The target action date for the NDA is November 30.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Primary intradural extramedullary spinal Burkitt's lymphoma mimicking a nerve sheath tumor: a case report

Spinal involvement in lymphomas is often associated with advanced disease. Primary spinal non-Hodgkin's lymphoma is a rare entity. A 47-year-old male presented with a history of neck pain followed by progressive quadriparesis and bowel bladder involvement over a 5-month period. The magnetic resonance imaging was suggestive of an intradural extramedullary lesion at the C1"“C2 vertebra level. A surgical excision was done and the histopathology revealed atypical lymphoid cells, which are immunopositive for CD45, CD20, MUM-1, and BCL6, while negative for BCL2, EBV (LMP-1 and CISH), Cyclin D1 and confirmed the diagnosis of Burkitt's lymphoma. The patient received chemotherapy in the form of CODOX-M/IVAC (cyclophosphamide, vincristine, doxorubicin, high-dose methotrexate/ifosfamide, etoposide, high-dose cytarabine) regimen. Primary spinal intradural extramedullary Burkitt's lymphoma is a rare diagnosis that may often be difficult to differentiate radiologically from other causes of intradural extramedullary lesions. A thorough histological examination is warranted in such cases.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Links connecting stress, depression and heart disease risk found in mouse model

Results from a new mouse model may aid in understanding how depression and prolonged and severe stress increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, according to preliminary research presented at the American Heart Association's Vascular Discovery: From Genes to Medicine Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting is being held May 12-14, 2022, in Seattle and is a premier global exchange of the latest advances in new and emerging scientific research in arteriosclerosis, thrombosis, vascular biology, peripheral vascular disease, vascular surgery and functional genomics.
SEATTLE, WA
biospace.com

Exciting Advancements in Multiple Myeloma, Asthma and Alzheimer’s

In recent months, the biotech and biopharma industries have been struggling with layoffs and dropping stocks. However, some companies are still experiencing success. Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Avillion and Diadem have recently announced positive clinical results, providing positive news for patients with multiple myeloma, asthma and Alzheimer’s disease. Sanofi's Sarclisa Scores...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Is There a Connection Between PCOS and Psoriatic Arthritis?

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a condition in which multiple cysts form on one or both ovaries, leading to a wide array of symptoms and complications. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is an autoimmune inflammatory condition that can affect the skin, nails, joints, and spine. It has been hypothesized in recent years...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Correlation of clinical, pathologic, and genetic parameters with intratumoral immune milieu in mucinous adenocarcinoma of the colon

Mucinous adenocarcinoma (MAD), the most common subtype of colonic adenocarcinoma (CA), requires >50% intratumoral mucin. There is limited data regarding the impact of MAD on key lymphocyte subsets and therapeutically critical immune elements. In this study we address: (1) the definition of MAD, (2) grading of MAD, and (3) the impact of MAD and extracellular mucin on intratumoral immune milieu. Estimation of the percentage of intratumoral mucin was performed by two pathologists. Tissue microarrays were stained for immune markers including CD8, CD163, PD-L1, FoxP3, Î²2 microglobulin, HLA class I, and HLA class II. Immunohistochemistry for BRAF V600E was performed. MMR status was determined on immunohistochemistry for MSH2, MSH6, MLH1, PMS2. Manual and automated HALO platforms were used for quantification. The 903 CAs included 62 (6.9%) MAD and 841 CA with â‰¤ 50% mucin. We identified 225 CAs with mucinous differentiation, defined by â‰¥10% mucin. On univariate analysis neither cut point, 50% (p"‰="‰0.08) and 10% (p"‰="‰0.08) mucin, correlated with disease-specific survival (DSS). There were no differences in key clinical, histological and molecular features between MAD and CA with mucinous differentiation. On univariate analysis of patients with MAD, tumor grade correlated with DSS (p"‰="‰0.0001) while MMR status did not (p"‰="‰0.86). There was no statistically significant difference in CD8 (P"‰="‰0.17) and CD163 (P"‰="‰0.05) positive immune cells between MAD and conventional CA. However, deficient (d) MMR MADs showed fewer CD8 (P"‰="‰0.0001), CD163 (P"‰="‰0.0001) and PD-L1 (P"‰="‰0.003) positive immune cells compared to proficient (p)MMR MADs, a finding also seen with at 10% mucin cut point. Although MAD does not impact DSS, this study raises the possibility that the immune milieu of dMMR MADs and tumors with"‰>"‰=10% mucin may differ from pMMR MADs and tumors with <10% mucin, a finding that may impact immune-oncology based therapeutics.
CANCER
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Valneva's COVID-19 Vaccine Filing Accepted By EMA, Enanta's RSV Candidate Fails, Orphan Drug Tag For Mersana's Gastric Cancer Candidate

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Enanta's RSV Candidate Fails In Low-Risk Patient Population. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc's ENTA EDP-938 failed to reduce the total symptom score compared to placebo in healthy adults with community-acquired Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). In this low-risk...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy