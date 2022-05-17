ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galactic Coming-of-Age ‘Star Wars’ Series Directed by Jon Watts in Development

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe previously rumored “Star Wars” series directed by Jon Watts has been confirmed by Vanity Fair. The new series will be a “galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s.”...

wdwnt.com

