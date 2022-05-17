ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Random Thoughts: The Battle of Alberta

Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the first postseason Battle of Alberta set to kick off tomorrow night, I felt like it would be the perfect time to unload my brain a little bit on some of the thoughts that are rolling around as we head into this series. BIG BOY HOCKEY. As much...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

The Hockey Writers

Flames Recalling Valimaki Results in Concern for Tanev’s Status

As Game 1 is set to take place against their bitter rival, the Edmonton Oilers, the Calgary Flames announced that they have recalled Juuso Valimaki from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. The Heat do not start their third-round playoff series until Monday, which means this could simply be an insurance move by the Flames. However, some are worried there may be more to it.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Young Oilers/Flames Fans Finally Getting to Enjoy Battle of Alberta

As the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames prepare for Game 1 of their Round 2 Western Conference Playoff Series, fans are also gearing up for the first Battle of Alberta (BOA) in 31 years. For a generation of Oilers and Flames fans who weren’t around in 1991, or were very young, this is their first chance to experience a BOA that means almost everything to both cities and franchises.
NHL
Yardbarker

Flames Take Wild Game 1: Oilers Out of Sorts Early, Poor Goaltending the Story

It was like two teams were transported back some 31 years and a Smyth Division matchup between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers took place on Wednesday night. Game 1 of the second-round series was a wild one, with the two clubs potting a combined total of 15 goals. Calgary took it to the Oilers early, scoring twice in 51 seconds, moved out to a 5-1 lead, then let the Oilers come storming back to tie the game in the third. A couple more, plus an empty-netter to finish things off sealed it for Calgary who has an early series lead.
NHL
numberfire.com

NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Wednesday 5/18/22

NHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players. Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters. Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com or DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways from the Flames’ Barnburner Game 1 Victory Over the Oilers

I had the privilege of attending both Game 1 of the Calgary Flames‘ first-round series against the Dallas Stars on May 3, and just last night, the opener of the Flames’ second round “Battle of Alberta” vs. the Edmonton Oilers. I don’t think I’ve ever watched two more diametrically opposite events in my life. The only thing I could say after the final horn blew on a stunning 9-6 Calgary victory was: “What in the world did I just witness?”
NHL
Yardbarker

Oilers fall 9-6 to Flames in Game 1

Game one was far from what the Oilers wanted, and now, they’ll have to regroup after another shaky start in the playoffs. On the Oilers’ start to the game: “We had an awful start. Move onto the next one.”. On what was missing from the first: “They...
NHL
FOX Sports

Calgary hosts Edmonton with 1-0 series lead

LINE: Flames -177, Oilers +150; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Flames won the previous matchup 9-6. Matthew Tkachuk scored three goals in the victory.
NHL
NBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: How Battle of Alberta has changed; Zibanejad’s impact

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • It’s been 31 years since the last Battle of Alberta playoff series. How has the rivalry changed over the years? [Sportsnet]
NHL
9NEWS

Second thoughts: Speedy Avs get rematch with rugged Blues

DENVER — Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog supervised his daughter’s soccer practices. Coach Jared Bednar did yardwork. Speedy forward Nathan MacKinnon planned some play time with his dogs. Just a relaxing week break before facing their arch rival: The second round. Colorado, the top seed in the West,...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Dallas Stars Series Recap: Round 1 vs Calgary Flames

The Dallas Stars season came to an end in overtime of Game 7 in the first-round matchup against the Calgary Flames. In the end, the Stars took games 2,3, and 6 while Calgary won games 1,4,5, and 7 in a much tighter series than most expected. Stars Offense Struggles. The...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Panthers’ Chiarot fined, not suspended, for head-butting

A week ago, Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse received a one-game suspension for head-butting, leaving Edmonton to face elimination without a key defenseman. A week later, Panthers blueliner Ben Chiarot was fined $5K, but not suspended, for head-butting Lightning forward Ross Colton in Game 1. Generally speaking, it’s easy to see...
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings Draft Targets: Matthew Savoie

Heading into the 2022 NHL Draft, the Detroit Red Wings seem to be in a position to draft a forward with the eighth overall selection. They have plenty of defensive prospects, highlighted by last year’s sixth overall pick Simon Edvinsson, and their goaltender of the future, Sebastian Cossa, is doing his thing in the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season. With the graduation of Lucas Raymond and Joe Veleno this season, the Red Wings have Jonatan Berggren as their top forward prospect, but beyond him is a list of forwards that project to be second line forwards at best. Furthermore, they lack a prospect that projects to be a top-six or even top line center at the NHL level, and that’s a hole that has persisted since Dylan Larkin graduated back in the fall of 2015.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Canucks Have 3 Trade Partners to Acquire a 2nd Round Pick in 2022

Barring an ill-advised trade before the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7, the Vancouver Canucks will select someone in the first round for the first time since 2019. However, once they make that pick, they won’t have another one until the third round, which could cause them to miss out on intriguing prospects like defencemen Calle Odelius, Lane Hutson and Simon Forsmark and forwards David Goyette, Jimmy Snuggerud and Adam Ingram.
NHL
ESPN

Guide to the Battle of Alberta between Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers

Iconic sports rivalries are built to stand the test of time. No matter the players. No matter the coaches. No matter the standings. No matter who won the last game -- or the last 10. It's a seed planted between two teams that can't be uprooted. The bad blood is...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Darryl Sutter torches Flames critics with hilarious quip after Game 1 win vs. Oilers

The 2022 Battle of Alberta in the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers took off in an insane, high-scoring manner. Darryl Sutter and his Flames churned out a victory with a score that resembled that of two bad football teams, beating the Oilers, 9-6. In only a way Sutter can, the Flames head coach made a hilarious quip when asked for a reaction to people who grumbled about the low-scoring nature of Calgary’s first-round showdown with the Dallas Stars — a series that went the distance.
NHL

