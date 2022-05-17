ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Gas Prices Might Remain High In Texas

By Dani Medina
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Gas in Texas is currently $4.21 a gallon on average. Unfortunately, it's unlikely that these prices will go down any time soon.

The spike in gas prices has been directly affected by the price of oil, according to WKYC . At least 59% of the price of gas comes from oil, which have been high globally.

To solve this problem, the oil industry needs to increase supply, which would therefore bring down the price. That's easier said than done, though. Right now, the cost of finding and developing oil is at its highest point since the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas began asking these oil and gas producers, exploration firms and oilfield services firms, WKYC reported. A shortage of equipment and available workers is also hindering the oil industry's plan to meet this surging demand.

About 59% of energy industry executives "believe investor pressure to maintain capital discipline is the primary reason that publicly traded oil producers are restraining growth despite high oil prices." Less than 5% of big companies told the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas they plan to not increase production at all or to increase production slightly. Smaller oil companies plan to ramp of production by 10-30%.

Oil executives estimated the price of oil by the end of the year would be $93.26, which is about 10% less from the time they were surveyed at the end of March .

Need to fill up? Here's the best day of the week to buy gas in Texas .

US105

Big Hazy Clouds: Saharan Dust on the Way to Central Texas

It’s that time of the year again! You may feel a little gritty in the next few days, as Saharan dust is coming back to join our record heat this month in Central Texas. The good news? Expect some gorgeous sunsets. The bad news? You can also expect an itchy throat, watering eyes, and possibly some breathing problems if you have asthma or lung issues.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Heatwave puts stress on Texas' power grid

HOUSTON — In a new report released Tuesday afternoon, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said it expects to have enough capacity to meet energy demand during normal conditions and most other conditions. ERCOT is predicting a new record for peak summer demand this year. It said there are...
TEXAS STATE
kneiradio.com

Texas Toddler Orders 31 Cheeseburgers

When will parents finally learn not to let their toddlers play with their phones?. Kelsey Golden of Texas was doing work on her computer while her two-year-old son Barrett was playing on her phone. The next thing she knew, a DoorDash driver was ringing her bell with a delivery of 31 cheeseburgers from McDonald’s. Golden said the cheeseburgers cost her $61.58, plus little Barrett included a $16 tip. She says, “I didn’t know what to do with them, he only ate half of one. So I posted on a community page on Facebook here in Kingsville and asked if anybody wanted some.” Some neighbors read her post and swung by for some free burgers.
TEXAS STATE
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

