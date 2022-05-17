ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four teens charged with first-degree murder in Olathe park shooting

 2 days ago

OLATHE, Kan. (WDAF) – Four Johnson County teenagers are charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man found in Black Bob Park.

The three 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old are each charged in the murder of 19-year-old Marco Cardino of Smithville, Missouri. The teenagers made their first court appearances Tuesday morning.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office also filed paperwork asking the court to certify at least three of the suspects as an adult.

Olathe police responded to Black Bob Park shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday. They located Cardino’s body in a car and said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Smithville man dies after being shot by children in Kansas park

Multiple juveniles are charged with the murder of a Smithville man after Olathe, Kansas police began investigating a shooting in a park over the weekend. According to investigators, Marco Cardino, 19, of Smithville died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds sustained during the shooting that happened before 4 a.m. Saturday, May 14, in Black Bob Park in the 14500 block of West 151st Street in Olathe.
Douglas Co. deputies seek help to find De Soto man

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. deputies have asked for help to find a De Soto man. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to find Michael Alan Russell, 37, of De Soto. The Sheriff’s Office said Russell is wanted for a failure to...
