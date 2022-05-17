ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcoa, TN

Chick-fil-A in Tennessee offers year of free food for return of missing sign

By Nexstar Media Wire, Hannah Moore
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ctTPV_0fhCfDOt00

ALCOA, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Tennessee is searching for its missing sign, and the operators are offering free food as a reward.

The store, located in Alcoa, said in a Facebook post on Monday that its sign had “disappeared.” The post also included a photo of the missing portion of its double-sided sign, which sits in front of the restaurant.

Anyone who can locate or return the sign is promised free Chick-fil-A for a whole year, according to the post — no questions asked.

“We need your help! Our sign has disappeared and we need help to find it! Whoever turns it in will be asked no questions. We are awarding our finder Chick-fil-A for a year (52 digital offer cards) when the sign is returned,” wrote the store on Facebook.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the sign is asked to call 865-919-4786 .

TN teenagers can now take their driver’s test at home

Some Facebook commenters speculated that the sign had blown loose in a recent storm, while others said they had spotted it at the bottom of a nearby hill.

“Thought the storm blew it off. Lots of damages around town,” wrote one user.

“Yeah I seen it at bottom of the hill also,” wrote another. “Maybe picked up as trash.”

In any case, at least a few commenters claimed they would attempt to find it and claim the prize.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
State
Tennessee State
Alcoa, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
City
Alcoa, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Tennessee Lookout

Food City seeks to spread blame in opioid lawsuit brought by Tennessee Attorney General

When a Bearden homeowners association blew the whistle on the high levels of opiates a Food City grocery store pharmacy was shelling out to pill mill patients, the company’s chief executive officer called it a lie. When a Knoxville weekly newsmagazine reported the Westwood Homeowners Association’s claims and exposed a slew of opiate-related crimes in […] The post Food City seeks to spread blame in opioid lawsuit brought by Tennessee Attorney General appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
wilsonpost.com

'Edwards Boys' and pal pulled off Tennessee’s last stagecoach heist

As motorists wind their way along a high ridge of Highway 70 North in Putnam County from Cookeville toward Carthage, they may spy a Tennessee Historical Commission sign about one-and-three-quarter miles shy of the Smith County line on the right side of the road that proclaims: Last Stagecoach Hold-Up. The...
LEBANON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Digital#Tn#Nexstar Media Inc
beckersasc.com

Tennessee physician permanently barred from prescribing schedule II and III drugs

Manchester, Tenn., physician David Florence, DO, agreed to be permanently barred from prescribing schedule II and most schedule III controlled substances, the Justice Department said May 18. Dr. Florence was alleged to have prescribed controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose, the department said. He was also alleged to have...
MANCHESTER, TN
wvlt.tv

People found living illegally in home after North Knoxville fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department were called to a house fire at 202 Cedar Lane in North Knoxville. A caller to 911 reported flames coming out of a vacant home. When firefighters arrived they found flames coming from the rear of the structure, and crews...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSMV

Raising Cane’s opens first Middle TN location Friday

COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Raising Cane’s officials announced the grand opening of their first Tennessee location Tuesday. Restaurant officials expressed their excitement about joining the Cookeville community. The restaurant, known for its chicken fingers that are marinated, hand-battered, and cooked to order, plans to host a large celebration Friday in honor of its new location.
COOKEVILLE, TN
WATE

Breakthrough in 1998 cold case

The Knox County Regional Forensic Center announced Wednesday that its team had made a breakthrough in a cold case dating back to 1998 and shared the identity of an Ohio woman whose body had been found near a creek in Campbell County, Tenn. WATE Midday News.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

Metcalf Bottoms of Sevier County

How forensic investigators cracked a 23-year-old …. Patient personal information found at abandoned Clinton …. Wife of local fallen officer visits law enforcement …
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WKBN

WKBN

30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy