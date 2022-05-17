ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Kidnapping victim passes note to KFC worker begging for help

By Destinee Hannah, Andrew Ellison, Nexstar Media Wire
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H8lfN_0fhCf84V00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A man has been charged with kidnapping and evading arrest after officers say the victim begged for help from a KFC employee.

Officers responded on Saturday to a kidnapping call at KFC in Memphis, where a worker at the restaurant told them a woman had left a note begging for help. The employee gave a description of the woman and the man she was with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iITue_0fhCf84V00
Diego Glay (Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)
Woman uses hand signal popularized on TikTok to escape kidnapping, officials say

Police soon found the victim and a man who matched the worker’s description. Court documents said the man, 23-year-old Diego Glay, refused to obey officers’ commands and took off running.

Glay was soon caught and taken into custody.

The victim told police that Glay was her boyfriend and that he had been holding her against her will. She said Glay has previously punched her in the face.

Investigators learned that the woman had come to visit Glay from Baltimore. Glay was looking through her phone and got upset upon finding a video of her with an ex-boyfriend. Afterward, the woman bought a train ticket back to Baltimore, but Glay allegedly found out and wouldn’t let her go, holding her “physically against her will with physical assaults, threats, and being armed with a handgun,” Memphis police said.

Officers said Glay also took the victim’s phone and kept her from leaving his sight for days at a time. He and the woman went from hotel to hotel, according to police.

Glay is currently being held at a Memphis jail facility on $35,000 bond, according to Shelby County records. He is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 3

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Gunman robs Memphis dollar store, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for an armed man who robbed a Memphis dollar store in broad daylight. The gunman entered a Dollar General store on Neely Road around 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said he walked up the...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Family, friends mourn woman killed in Midtown apartment shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Those living in one Midtown neighborhood hope police find who is responsible for killing a 27-year-old woman who was found shot to death in her car. Family and friends are mourning the loss of Mallory Morgan after her life was taken too soon. When officers showed up at the Tuscany Midtown Place Apartments […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Begging#Memphis Police#Violent Crime#Wreg#Tiktok
WREG

Father: ‘I really didn’t see my baby until she was at the morgue’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — John Bean knows heartache and pain, and that is because his daughter was murdered. Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies said his daughter, Trenishia Bean, was murdered inside her southeast Shelby County home in 2015. She was just 24 years old. Bean remembers getting that early morning call from Trenishia’s mother. “She was just […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WKBN

WKBN

30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy