ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Grants awarded to Valley communities to fight drugs

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UZxcN_0fhCepbm00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several local counties are sharing in over $3.6 million to help with drug task forces and combating illegal drug activity.

The money will be used to target drug trafficking, pharmaceutical diversion and other organized criminal drug activity.

Man sentenced for selling drugs out 3 houses and garage

“Ohio’s drug task forces play an absolutely critical role in removing drugs from the streets and holding drug traffickers accountable,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “These grants are flexible so drug task force commanders can tailor their plans to the greatest benefit for their local communities.”

Part of the funding supports intelligence gathering, information sharing and multi-agency coordination.

The money can also be used to help drug overdose victims and their families through education, support and treatment options.

Of the 67 counties receiving grants, Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties are included with Mahoning County receiving the largest portion locally at $126,965; Trumbull is second with $116,413 and Columbiana is third at $97,328.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
27 First News

Mahoning County indictments: May 19, 2022

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday:. Kenny Junior Dubose: Burglary, violating a protection order and aggravated menacing. Paul Albert Lee IV: Possession of cociane. Timothy Maurice Underwood: Murder with a firearm specification, involuntary manslaughter with a firearm specification, two counts...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man, 42, sentenced for taking obscene images of teen

A Youngstown man is going to prison for taking obscene pictures of a fifteen-year-old girl. Robert Hite II, 42, was given a five-to-six-year sentence during a hearing on Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. Hite pleaded guilty in March to endangering children, importuning, and illegal use of a minor...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Columbiana, OH
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WYTV.com

Nearly 30 acres of land to be annexed

PERRY Tw., Ohio (WKBN)- Columbiana County Commissioners have approved the annexation of 29 and a half acres near a Perry Township road. According to the Salem News, the land is near Beachwood Drive. It is near Hickey Metal Fabrication and the land has been expanding recently. It will now be...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Grants#Nexstar Media Inc
WFMJ.com

Satellite imagery to help Youngstown find water leaks

Youngstown City Council met Wednesday with a jam-packed agenda. Dozens of ordinances were passed in an effort to improve the safety, revitalization, and well-being of those living and working in the city. Coming out of Wednesday's city council meeting, Youngstown will soon participate in satellite imagery analysis to find primary...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

WKBN

30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy