COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person died after their car crashed into a tree in the Blythewood area. Officials say the collision occurred around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, on Grover Wilson Road near Dobson Road. According to troopers, a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Grover Wilson Road when they went off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

BLYTHEWOOD, SC ・ 6 HOURS AGO