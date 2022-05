Listening to Don Umphryes talk about Fans Field, it’s hard to believe 48 years have passed since there was minor league baseball in Decatur. The Decatur Commodores played for 64 seasons (non-consecutively) dating back to 1901 when the team debuted at Downing Racetrack (now Hess Park). In 1926, the Decatur Commodores Fans Association raised $47,000 to procure from the Powers family eight acres of land at the corner of East Garfield and North Woodford and built Fans Field, which held around 7,000 fans. It would be the home of the Commodores until they played their final game on Aug. 19, 1974.

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO